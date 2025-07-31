MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it plans to incorporate products from Figma, a world - renowned design platform, into its service offerings. Figma's tools will empower Aurora Mobile to revolutionize the way it approaches design within its business model, ecosystems, and various services.

How Aurora Mobile's Business Model Will Benefit from Figma

Aurora Mobile's business model is centered on providing comprehensive services to mobile app developers, leveraging vast amounts of real - time and anonymous device - level mobile behavioral data. By integrating Figma's design services, Aurora Mobile can enhance the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) of its own platforms and the solutions it offers its clients.

Figma's intuitive design tools will enable Aurora Mobile's design teams to create more engaging and user - friendly interfaces for its data analytics dashboards, marketing campaign management platforms, and customer engagement tools.

Strengthening Aurora Mobile's Ecosystem with Figma

Aurora Mobile has built a robust ecosystem with partnerships across multiple industries, including mobile app developers, telecommunications carriers, data analytics providers, and AI technology firms. Figma's stools will play a crucial role in enhancing the design - related aspects of this ecosystem.

For mobile app developers within Aurora Mobile's network, Figma's design capabilities can be integrated into the app development process. Designers and developers can collaborate more efficiently using Figma's real - time collaboration features, ensuring that the final versions of apps have a seamless and attractive design. This will not only improve the quality of apps but also reduce the time - to - market.

In the context of vertical application service offerings, Figma can be leveraged to design more effective data visualization tools. By presenting data in a more visually appealing and understandable way, Aurora Mobile can help its partners to extract deeper insights from the data, leading to better - informed business decisions.

With the services of Figma, Aurora Mobile can enhance the design of its AI - powered solutions, such as GPTBots.ai . A well - designed interface for AI agents can improve user interaction, making it easier for enterprises to use these services and unlocking greater value from the AI technology.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "We are thrilled about the potential of integrating Figma's services into our operations. Design is playing an increasingly vital role in the success of our services and the overall user experience. By leveraging Figma's world - class design platform, we will drive innovation across our business model, ecosystems, and services, ultimately delivering greater value to our customers and partners."

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

