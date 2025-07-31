403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump reveals major trade deal with South Korea
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the completion of a new trade agreement with South Korea, which includes a 15% tariff on goods imported from Seoul. The deal also secures $350 billion in U.S.-controlled South Korean investments and an additional $100 billion committed to American energy purchases.
Posting on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump hailed the arrangement as a “Full and Complete Trade Deal,” emphasizing that U.S. exports to South Korea will face no retaliatory tariffs. He described the agreement as a move to “stabilize economic relations” with one of Washington’s key Asian allies.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung also commented on the agreement, crediting the outcome to extensive planning and strategic consultation. In a social media statement, he said Seoul “gathered diverse opinions and refined our strategies” before reaching consensus.
According to Lee, the multibillion-dollar investment will help open access for South Korea’s industries to the U.S. market, particularly in high-tech and strategic sectors like shipbuilding, semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology, and energy.
Trade data from 2024 shows that South Korea exported $132 billion in goods to the U.S., mainly in automobiles, semiconductors, and electronics. In contrast, American exports to South Korea totaled $66 billion, largely consisting of industrial equipment, oil, and natural gas. This left the U.S. with a $66 billion trade deficit in goods, a gap that narrows when services are factored in.
This agreement with Seoul is one of several recent trade deals brokered by Washington ahead of Trump’s August 1 deadline for applying new tariffs. Similar arrangements have been made with countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, and members of the European Union.
In April, South Korea briefly faced a 25% “reciprocal” tariff, though the finalized agreement reduced that rate to 15%, which still exceeds the 10% now applied to many other trade partners.
The European Union, which reached its own deal last week, also agreed to similar terms. However, critics of that agreement have labeled it a one-sided “submission” to American demands, with even a senior White House official describing it as the EU “bending the knee” to Trump.
Posting on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump hailed the arrangement as a “Full and Complete Trade Deal,” emphasizing that U.S. exports to South Korea will face no retaliatory tariffs. He described the agreement as a move to “stabilize economic relations” with one of Washington’s key Asian allies.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung also commented on the agreement, crediting the outcome to extensive planning and strategic consultation. In a social media statement, he said Seoul “gathered diverse opinions and refined our strategies” before reaching consensus.
According to Lee, the multibillion-dollar investment will help open access for South Korea’s industries to the U.S. market, particularly in high-tech and strategic sectors like shipbuilding, semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology, and energy.
Trade data from 2024 shows that South Korea exported $132 billion in goods to the U.S., mainly in automobiles, semiconductors, and electronics. In contrast, American exports to South Korea totaled $66 billion, largely consisting of industrial equipment, oil, and natural gas. This left the U.S. with a $66 billion trade deficit in goods, a gap that narrows when services are factored in.
This agreement with Seoul is one of several recent trade deals brokered by Washington ahead of Trump’s August 1 deadline for applying new tariffs. Similar arrangements have been made with countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, and members of the European Union.
In April, South Korea briefly faced a 25% “reciprocal” tariff, though the finalized agreement reduced that rate to 15%, which still exceeds the 10% now applied to many other trade partners.
The European Union, which reached its own deal last week, also agreed to similar terms. However, critics of that agreement have labeled it a one-sided “submission” to American demands, with even a senior White House official describing it as the EU “bending the knee” to Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment