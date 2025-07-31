B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
The connection between B2COPY and the Nullpoint IB module provides broker partners with an additional way to distribute commissions. Introducing brokers can receive not only standard payouts from the broker but also a share of the fees generated by Masters within the copy trading system, including performance, volume-based, or other types of fees. This model expands the range of available commission structures and may support increased IB engagement.
The activation of the investment module takes only a couple of minutes, while the interface is completely customized to the broker's brand, including the language and visual style. This provides a unified, native user experience when working with the platform.
As a result of the integration, Nullpoint brokers get instant access to a fully functional investment platform - with no need for additional development, plugins, or technical setup. With just a few clicks, they can start offering copy trading services to clients, expand their product offering, and create a new revenue stream through B2COPY.
With this integration, B2BROKER and Nullpoint clients can unlock new features and synergies, enabling brokers to build services around real user needs by combining the strengths and solutions of both platforms to deliver the products their clients truly want.
About
B2COPY is a money management platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate trades while managing risk. B2COPY offers customizable trading conditions, commissions, and profit-sharing models. Operating as a SaaS platform, B2COPY is connected to MT4, MT5, and cTrader-three of the most widely used trading platforms-ensuring accessibility for most traders and brokerage firms.
