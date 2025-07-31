Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Capture Key Town in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

2025-07-31 04:52:04
(MENAFN) Russian military forces have secured control over the strategically vital town of Chasov Yar in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Russian defense ministry declared on Thursday.

According to an official statement, "As a result of an offensive by Battlegroup South in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area, the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated."

This victory marks a significant advance for Russian forces in the region, as Chasov Yar has long functioned as a critical stronghold and logistics center for Ukrainian military operations within Donetsk.

The capture of this town is expected to bolster Russian control over key supply routes and disrupt Ukrainian defense coordination in the area, potentially altering the strategic balance on the eastern front.

As fighting continues across the contested region, the control of Chasov Yar underscores the ongoing intensity and fluidity of the conflict, with both sides vying for tactical advantages amid escalating military engagements.

