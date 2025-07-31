Blockchain In Gaming Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Dapper Labs, Sky Mavis, Splinterlands, Animoca Brands, Immutable, Uplandme, Illuvium, Mythical, ROKO Game Studios & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$301.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|69.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Blockchain in Gaming Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Blockchain in Gaming Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Game Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Game Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Role Playing Game
4.4. Open World Games
4.5. Collectible Games
Chapter 5. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Platform Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. ETH
5.4. BNB Chain
5.5. Polygon
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Android
6.4. Web
6.5. IOS
6.6. Others
Chapter 7. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Blockchain in Gaming Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles
- Dapper Labs, Inc. Sky Mavis Splinterlands Animoca Brands Corporation Limited Immutable Uplandme, Inc. Illuvium Mythical Inc. ROKO Game Studios Autonomous Worlds Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Blockchain in Gaming Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment