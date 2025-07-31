403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Severe Turbulence
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Minneapolis following intense turbulence, media reported Thursday.
Flight DL56, which experienced the turbulence midair, landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday evening. Medical personnel were on standby to evaluate passengers and crew members upon arrival, according to the airline, as cited by media.
Delta confirmed in a statement that approximately 25 people were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.
The Airbus A330-900 aircraft touched down at around 7:45 p.m., where emergency services, including fire and EMS teams, met the plane at the gate to provide immediate assistance, media quoted Minneapolis airport officials as saying.
"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline said.
Delta did not disclose the total number of passengers aboard the flight. However, the Airbus A330-900 is capable of carrying up to 465 people, media noted.
Flight DL56, which experienced the turbulence midair, landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday evening. Medical personnel were on standby to evaluate passengers and crew members upon arrival, according to the airline, as cited by media.
Delta confirmed in a statement that approximately 25 people were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.
The Airbus A330-900 aircraft touched down at around 7:45 p.m., where emergency services, including fire and EMS teams, met the plane at the gate to provide immediate assistance, media quoted Minneapolis airport officials as saying.
"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline said.
Delta did not disclose the total number of passengers aboard the flight. However, the Airbus A330-900 is capable of carrying up to 465 people, media noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment