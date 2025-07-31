Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Severe Turbulence

2025-07-31 04:27:31
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Minneapolis following intense turbulence, media reported Thursday.

Flight DL56, which experienced the turbulence midair, landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday evening. Medical personnel were on standby to evaluate passengers and crew members upon arrival, according to the airline, as cited by media.

Delta confirmed in a statement that approximately 25 people were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

The Airbus A330-900 aircraft touched down at around 7:45 p.m., where emergency services, including fire and EMS teams, met the plane at the gate to provide immediate assistance, media quoted Minneapolis airport officials as saying.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline said.

Delta did not disclose the total number of passengers aboard the flight. However, the Airbus A330-900 is capable of carrying up to 465 people, media noted.

