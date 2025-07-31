Saudi Closes Frozen Food Facilities, Production Halted In Factories Due To Contamination

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has suspended production at several food establishments and closed a factory specialising in ready-to-serve frozen foods. The authority also seized all products after detecting serious violations that directly impact consumer safety.

These measures are part of the authority's proactive monitoring programme to ensure that establishments comply with approved technical regulations and reduce potential cases of food poisoning. These violations were detected during inspections conducted last month.

The violations, at a factory producing pickles and ready-to-eat foods, included poor hygiene requirements, unsanitary operating practices, and poor performance by the safety officer. This malpractice provided an environment ripe for the growth of pathogenic microbes such as Listeria monocytogenes, Escherichia coli, and Salmonella spp, which can cause severe food poisoning.

The facility was given a grace period to correct the violations, as per the provisions of Article (12) of the Food System issued by Royal Decree No (M/38) dated 4/28/1440 AH. Still, it did not comply within the specified period, which necessitated stopping all production lines and initiating regulatory procedures against it.

Multiple violations were also detected in another facility producing ready-made poultry products, including employing workers without valid working licences, the absence of a Food Safety Management System (HACCP) certificate, and storing expired food without separation or discrimination, in addition to the use of tools and equipment unfit for food use and the appearance of rust on surfaces in contact with food. Fines were imposed on it by Article (20) of the Executive Food System Regulations, in addition to partially suspending its activity until the situation is corrected.

Similarly, the authority suspended 11 production lines in several factories producing dairy products and frozen pastries, after laboratory tests revealed that some products contained microbes such as Clostridium perfringens, a common contaminant associated with food poisoning.

The authority required violating establishments to implement specific corrective plans within a period not exceeding 30 days, including improving quality systems, training workers, and replacing non-compliant equipment. Their compliance will be monitored through subsequent inspection visits.

The Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) emphasised that these measures reflect the authority's policy of preventing harm before it occurs, and that they are based on the Food Safety Law and its executive regulations, which authorise strict measures to protect public health, including business suspension, imprisonment, or fines of up to 10 million riyals.

The authority urged consumer cooperation in reporting any suspicious food establishments via the unified call centre (19999), affirming that food safety is a shared responsibility that begins in the field and ends at the consumer's table.