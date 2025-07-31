403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ellington Properties Expands Into Dubai South, Dubai's Fastest-Growing Urban District
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – July 31, 2025 – Ellington Properties , Dubai's leading and award-winning design-led real estate developer, is expanding its footprint into Dubai South, a fast-growing hub for innovation, connectivity, and community-centric living. This strategic move underscores Ellington's confidence in the area's long-term potential and marks the company's first development in the district with the launch of Windsor House .
Dubai South is quickly emerging as a key player in Dubai's urban evolution. Anchored by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world's largest, and the transformation of Expo City Dubai into a global hub for sustainability and innovation, the district is primed for significant economic and lifestyle growth. With improved infrastructure, access to major transport networks, and a vision rooted in progressive urban planning, Dubai South presents an attractive proposition for homeowners and investors seeking value and forward-looking living. “Dubai South aligns with Ellington's vision to develop within communities that are not only growing but are being thoughtfully designed to support long-term lifestyles,” said Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties .“Our entry into this district reflects our belief in its potential to become a key residential and commercial destination in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to its transformation through our design-led philosophy and attention to detail.” As part of this move, Ellington introduces Windsor House , a residential development set within the heart of Dubai South's thriving Residential District. Designed for intentional living, Windsor House offers a refined selection of studio to three-bedroom apartments with light-filled interiors and curated wellness amenities. These include adult and kids' pools, a Pilates studio, outdoor yoga decks, landscaped gardens, children's play zones, and social corners – all designed to foster well-being, family life, and connection. Windsor House is also part of the UAE's First-Time Home Buyer Programme, providing flexible payment options and added support to help residents transition from renting to homeownership. Ellington's entry into Dubai South is more than a new launch – it is a commitment to participating in the growth of a district that represents the future of Dubai. By blending timeless architecture with a modern, community-driven lifestyle, the development reflects Ellington's continued focus on delivering meaningful homes that create lasting value. – ENDS – About Ellington Properties: Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences. For more information, visit For media inquiries contact: Kashish Punjabi | Amjad Mkayed Ruder Finn Atteline Phone: +971 56 708 4094 | +971 50 235 1814 Email: ...
Dubai South is quickly emerging as a key player in Dubai's urban evolution. Anchored by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world's largest, and the transformation of Expo City Dubai into a global hub for sustainability and innovation, the district is primed for significant economic and lifestyle growth. With improved infrastructure, access to major transport networks, and a vision rooted in progressive urban planning, Dubai South presents an attractive proposition for homeowners and investors seeking value and forward-looking living. “Dubai South aligns with Ellington's vision to develop within communities that are not only growing but are being thoughtfully designed to support long-term lifestyles,” said Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties .“Our entry into this district reflects our belief in its potential to become a key residential and commercial destination in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to its transformation through our design-led philosophy and attention to detail.” As part of this move, Ellington introduces Windsor House , a residential development set within the heart of Dubai South's thriving Residential District. Designed for intentional living, Windsor House offers a refined selection of studio to three-bedroom apartments with light-filled interiors and curated wellness amenities. These include adult and kids' pools, a Pilates studio, outdoor yoga decks, landscaped gardens, children's play zones, and social corners – all designed to foster well-being, family life, and connection. Windsor House is also part of the UAE's First-Time Home Buyer Programme, providing flexible payment options and added support to help residents transition from renting to homeownership. Ellington's entry into Dubai South is more than a new launch – it is a commitment to participating in the growth of a district that represents the future of Dubai. By blending timeless architecture with a modern, community-driven lifestyle, the development reflects Ellington's continued focus on delivering meaningful homes that create lasting value. – ENDS – About Ellington Properties: Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences. For more information, visit For media inquiries contact: Kashish Punjabi | Amjad Mkayed Ruder Finn Atteline Phone: +971 56 708 4094 | +971 50 235 1814 Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment