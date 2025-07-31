Ellington Properties Expands Into Dubai South, Dubai's Fastest-Growing Urban District

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Ellington Properties , Dubai's leading and award-winning design-led real estate developer, is expanding its footprint into Dubai South, a fast-growing hub for innovation, connectivity, and community-centric living. This strategic move underscores Ellington's confidence in the area's long-term potential and marks the company's first development in the district with the launch of Windsor House .

Dubai South is quickly emerging as a key player in Dubai's urban evolution. Anchored by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world's largest, and the transformation of Expo City Dubai into a global hub for sustainability and innovation, the district is primed for significant economic and lifestyle growth. With improved infrastructure, access to major transport networks, and a vision rooted in progressive urban planning, Dubai South presents an attractive proposition for homeowners and investors seeking value and forward-looking living.

“Dubai South aligns with Ellington's vision to develop within communities that are not only growing but are being thoughtfully designed to support long-term lifestyles,” said.“Our entry into this district reflects our belief in its potential to become a key residential and commercial destination in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to its transformation through our design-led philosophy and attention to detail.”

As part of this move, Ellington introduces Windsor Housea residential development set within the heart of Dubai South's thriving Residential District. Designed for intentional living, Windsor House offers a refined selection of studio to three-bedroom apartments with light-filled interiors and curated wellness amenities. These include adult and kids' pools, a Pilates studio, outdoor yoga decks, landscaped gardens, children's play zones, and social corners – all designed to foster well-being, family life, and connection.

Windsor House is also part of the UAE's First-Time Home Buyer Programme, providing flexible payment options and added support to help residents transition from renting to homeownership.

Ellington's entry into Dubai South is more than a new launch – it is a commitment to participating in the growth of a district that represents the future of Dubai. By blending timeless architecture with a modern, community-driven lifestyle, the development reflects Ellington's continued focus on delivering meaningful homes that create lasting value.

Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences. For more information, visit

Kashish Punjabi | Amjad Mkayed

Ruder Finn Atteline

Phone: +971 56 708 4094 | +971 50 235 1814

Email: ...