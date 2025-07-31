GBP/USD Forex Signal 31/07: Extremely Bearish (Chart)
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000.
The GBP/USD pair will next react to the upcoming US PCE report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday. This data, together with the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls data will help the Fed to determine when to cut rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. It has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular bearish continuation pattern.The pair has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular bearish reversal pattern. It has also moved below the key support at 1.3370, the neckline of this pattern.The pair has moved below the 50-day moving averages. Also, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have all pointed downwards. Therefore, the GBP/USD pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the support at 1.3000.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
