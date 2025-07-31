Early Alzheimer's Patients Continue To Benefit From Four Years Of LEQEMBI(R) (Lecanemab-Irmb) Therapy New Clinical Data Presented At AAIC
- Data Showed LEQEMBI Slowed Clinical Decline by 1.75 Points on CDR-SB at Four Years Compared to the Natural History of Alzheimer's Disease
- 56% of Patients with Low Tau Continued to Demonstrate Improved Cognitive and Daily Living Function at Four Years
TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”)and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher,“Biogen”) announced today that the latest findings demonstrating the benefits of continuous treatment with lecanemab-irmb (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI®), an anti-amyloid beta (AB) protofibril* antibody for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (AD), were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference(AAIC) 2025, held in Toronto, Canada, and virtually. Only lecanemab fights AD in two ways – targeting both amyloid plaque and protofibrils*, which can impact tau downstream.
Four Years of Lecanemab Therapy Helped Patients Slow the Progression of AD and Remain in the Early Stages of AD Longer Compared to AD's Natural Course
Clarity AD is a global Phase 3 placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, randomized study to evaluate lecanemab 10 mg/kg bi-weekly IV treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, which involved 1,795 patients(treatment group: 898, placebo group: 897). 95% of patients who completed the core study (18 months) chose to continue in the open-label extension study (OLE), with 478 patients still receiving treatment for four years. In the Clarity AD core study, the mean change from baseline between the lecanemab treated group and the placebo group after 18 months was -0.45 (P=0.00005) on the primary endpoint of CDR-SB global cognitive and functional scale.
To provide context, a change from 0.5 to 1 on the Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) score domains of Memory, Community Affairs and Home/Hobbies reflects a shift from mild impairment to loss of independence. This can affect a person's ability to be left alone safely, recall recent events, participate in daily activities, manage household tasks, and engage in hobbies and intellectual interests.1,2
Over three years of treatment, including both the core study and the OLE, data showed lecanemab demonstrate da reduction in cognitive decline-measured by CDR-SB-of 1.01 points compared to the expected decline observed in the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI)** cohort. This benefit grew more pronounced after four years, with a reduction of 1.75 points. Similarly, when bench marked against the expected decline in the BioFINDER*** cohort, lecanemab showed a reduction of 1.40 points at three years and an even greater reduction of 2.17 points at the four years mark.
For more details, please visit:
MEDIA CONTACTS
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Public Relations Department
TEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5120
Eisai Europe, Ltd.
EMEA Communications Department
+44 (0) 797 487 9419
...
Eisai Inc. (U.S.)
Libby Holman
+1-201-753-1945
...
Biogen Inc.
Madeleine Shin
+1-781-464-3260
...
INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
TEL: +81 (0) 3-3817-5122
Biogen Inc.
Tim Power
+ 1-781-464-2442
...
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment