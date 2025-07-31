QIB And Paylater Introduce Shari'a Compliant BNPL Solutions In Qatar
DOHA: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has signed a Business Partnership with PayLater, a Qatari fintech company specializing in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions.
This partnership introduces, for the first time, a shari'a-compliant BNPL solution by a Qatari fintech, which enables customers to make purchases through flexible installment plans, promoting financial inclusion and supporting the growth of Qatar's digital economy.
The partnership brings together QIB's trusted banking expertise and PayLater's fintech innovation to offer seamless, shari'a-compliant financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and merchants in Qatar.
Aligned with QIB's sustainability agenda and the Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) strategy to encourage collaboration between banks and fintech companies, the collaboration reinforces QIB's commitment to expanding digital financial services while supporting the local fintech
ecosystem.
Commenting on the partnership, Tarek Fawzi, QIB's General Manager – Wholesale Banking Group, said:“Our partnership with PayLater represents a strategic milestone in QIB's mission to revolutionize financial services by integrating innovation and accessibility, in line with Qatar Central Bank's strategy to support the collaboration between banks and fintech companies. We are pleased to be at the forefront of Innovation in Islamic banking thru our partnership with PayLater, which represents a strategic milestone for QIB, this is in addition to extending our support to Qatari start-ups specialized in technology in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 joining PayLater's fintech expertise, we are enhancing our offering with tailored, customer-centric solutions that empower individuals and create new growth opportunities for merchants, reinforcing our role as a leading digital bank.”
Mohammed Al-Delaimi, Co-founder and Managing Partner of PayLater, said:“We are delighted to start this valued partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank to introduce BNPL solutions in Qatar. These solutions are transforming how consumers manage their finances while offering merchants new avenues to grow their business. Our partnership with QIB highlights the potential of collaborations between finTechs and banks to create customer-centric solutions that redefine the financial landscape in Qatar.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment