Japan Reports Staggering 52,490 Whooping Cough Infections
(MENAFN) Japan has reported a staggering 52,490 whooping cough infections since the start of 2025, marking the highest tally since records began in 2018, media revealed Tuesday.
This figure dramatically exceeds the previous peak of 16,845 cases recorded in 2019, based on data from a national health research institute.
During the week of July 14 to 20, whooping cough cases surged to 3,908, setting a new weekly high for the fifth consecutive week, according to the Japan Institute for Health Security.
Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease characterized by intense coughing spells. It can cause severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalopathy and represents a life-threatening risk to infants and vulnerable populations.
Compounding public health concerns, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management reported 16 deaths and 10,804 hospitalizations due to heatstroke over the seven days ending July 21.
With temperatures soaring above 35°C (95°F) at 318 monitoring locations nationwide on Tuesday, heatstroke cases reached the highest weekly level recorded this year amid a sweltering heatwave.
