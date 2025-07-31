403
Trump says Melania gets along with Putin
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has said that First Lady Melania Trump has a favorable view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, though she remains disheartened by the continuation of the war in Ukraine. He added that Moscow has shown openness to negotiations, but continues to insist that any peace talks must address the underlying causes of the conflict.
Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has expressed admiration for both Russia and its leader, repeatedly stating his intention to seek a diplomatic resolution. Despite this, he has grown increasingly frustrated over the lack of progress and recently threatened Moscow with further sanctions if no breakthrough is reached.
During an episode of a podcast aired Tuesday, Trump remarked, “We know Putin and she [Melania] likes him,” while also noting, “got along with him very well.” However, he added that following a recent conversation with Putin, Melania remarked it was “too bad they just bombed Kiev.”
In a major shift, Trump reduced his original 50-day window for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to just 10 days, warning of broad sanctions that could target Russia’s global trade partners if no deal is reached. Russian authorities have rejected what they consider to be ultimatums.
Speculation about Melania Trump’s behind-the-scenes role in shaping her husband’s foreign policy has intensified. A recent report suggested that her influence may be greater than commonly perceived. While Trump has said her main concern is ending the conflict, the report pointed to her background and upbringing as a possible reason for her deep interest in the issue.
Born in Soviet-era Slovenia—now a strong supporter of Ukraine—Melania’s connection to the region may help explain her reported emotional response to the war and its consequences.
