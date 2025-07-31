Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Navy F-35C Fighter Jet Goes Down in Central California

(MENAFN) A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet went down Wednesday evening in central California, close to Naval Air Station Lemoore, according to an official Navy statement.

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," NAS Lemoore confirmed in their release.

The crash took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time near the crossroads of Dickinson and Cadillac avenues, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The downed F-35C is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, nicknamed the “Rough Raiders.” VF-125 serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron, specializing in training both pilots and aircrew members.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the mishap.

