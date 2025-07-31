Trump Envoy Travels To Israel As Gaza Faces Humanitarian Catastrophe

International media report that Steve Witkoff, the White House's special envoy for humanitarian discussions on Gaza, has departed for Israel to address the escalating crisis.

Al Jazeera said Witkoff may tour Gaza's ruins, including the Netzarim Corridor, which U.S. contractors are reopening to enable displaced Palestinians to return.

His trip comes as Gaza faces a full-blown catastrophe, with widespread famine and destroyed infrastructure threatening the lives of millions of Palestinians.

The United Nations has sharply criticized Israel for creating famine conditions in Gaza and called for an immediate surge of humanitarian aid.

UN figures indicate more than 60,000 Palestinians, 30 percent of them children, have been killed in Israeli operations, while access to food and clean water is severely restricted.

The visit comes amid mounting European pressure on Israel and its ally, the United States, with some countries floating the possibility of recognizing Palestine if ceasefire talks stall.

Several European states have warned they may move unilaterally on Palestinian recognition unless meaningful progress toward a ceasefire is made.

Witkoff is scheduled to meet senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the fragile truce with Hamas and Gaza's worsening humanitarian conditions.

His visit coincides with a deadlock in ceasefire and hostage exchange negotiations, as tensions across the region intensify.

Reports note that the Trump administration - which earlier advanced the Abraham Accords to normalize Israel's ties with Arab states - now faces pressure to offer a solution for Gaza.

Witkoff's mission underscores Washington's growing involvement in Gaza's humanitarian crisis, as global calls for decisive action grow louder and the region edges closer to an even deeper conflict.

