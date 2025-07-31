Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan And Russia Explore Ways To Expand Oil Transit To China

2025-07-31 03:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 31. Russian Transneft and Kazakh KazTransOil are jointly evaluating technical solutions to increase the volume of Russian oil transiting through Kazakhstan to China, Trend reports via the Kazakh Government.

According to Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the countries are considering the possibility of raising transit volumes by 2.5 million tons, above the current level of up to 10 million tons annually.

"For now, I assume we may be able to manage without building new pumping stations by using specialized additives,” the minister said, expressing confidence that concrete results will be available soon to guide the next steps.

