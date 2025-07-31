403
Palestine Welcomes Canada's Intentions To Recognize Palestine Next Sept.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed the announcement by Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, of intentions to officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September.
In a press statement, the ministry said that this represents an important step towards achieving justice, peace and a long-awaited embodiment of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.
It considered this decision an affirmation of the international consensus on the two-state solution and a strong support for the international system at a time when the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people are threatened.
The ministry renewed its call for the recognition of the State of Palestine, urging the international community to continue decisive action to support justice, international legitimacy and equal rights for all people.
It stressed that recognizing the State of Palestine is not only a legal obligation but a necessary foundation for lasting peace in the region.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received a phone call from Prime Minister Carney on Wednesday evening, during which the latter confirmed that Canada is preparing to recognize the State of Palestine next September and will continue to work with France, Britain and international partners to achieve peace.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Carney spoke of sending urgent humanitarian aid by air and land to Gaza Strip in cooperation with Jordan.
The Canadian announcement of recognizing the Palestinian state follows similar announcements from France, and Britain.
It also comes amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip. (end)
