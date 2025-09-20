Benefiting The Poor: Gujarat Citizens Appreciate Modi Govt Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 20 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects across multiple sectors worth more than Rs 34,200 crore, citizens across Gujarat on Saturday shared their views on the government schemes, expressing appreciation for the initiatives that, they say, are genuinely benefiting the poor.

Many voiced hope that these schemes will continue to generate employment and business opportunities across the state.

People particularly praised maritime projects such as ports, cruise terminals, and coastal security. They believe landmark initiatives like the Dholera and Lothal projects will significantly boost Gujarat's identity and pride.

In areas such as healthcare, energy, and infrastructure, citizens noted visible improvements in their daily lives. One resident remarked,“The Prime Minister's speech is an inspiration for the country's security and development.”

Citizens also expressed confidence that these schemes are strengthening India's global standing. Many said they feel the country is safe and progressing under PM Modi's leadership, and hope the benefits will continue reaching people at the grassroots level.

IANS spoke with several children and women present at the event.

Sanjay, a young child, said,“I gave a painting to PM Modi. I feel proud that I made it and he accepted it.”

A woman added,“Whatever PM Modi has launched will take Bhavnagar to new heights. I thank him and fully support his Swadeshi initiative. We make handicraft items and are committed to working on 'Vocal for Local.'”

Bhagirath Trivedi shared,“PM Modi's programme today was excellent. Under his leadership, Bhavnagar has developed a lot. We're seeing growth in every sector, and people are benefiting from nearly every scheme.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects across multiple sectors worth more than Rs 34,200 crore while also stressing the importance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)'.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports.

Addressing the large gathering at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "This event is being held in Bhavnagar, but is for the entire nation. Today, to decide the direction of India from 'Samudra' (ocean) to 'Samridhhi' (progress), Bhavnagar has been chosen as the centre of the event. I congratulate the people of Gujarat and Bhavnagar for this."

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and said that the "love and blessings I have received from every corner of India and the world are my greatest treasure and strength."

Several children made paintings and sketches for the Prime Minister. Seeing this, he thanked them for the love and asked the officials to collect the art.

Hailing the 'Sewa Pakhwada' events, PM Modi said, "From Vishwakarma Jayanti to Gandhi Jayanti, that is, from September 17 to October 2, millions of people across the country are participating in 'Sewa Pakhwada'. I have been informed that in Gujarat, too, a 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' is currently underway. Over the past 2-3 days, many activities have taken place."

"Blood donation camps were organised at various places, and so far, over 1 lakh people have donated blood. This is the information from only Gujarat. Lakhs of people also joined the cleanliness drives organised across the nation," he said.

"Health camps are also being organised in the country, with a special focus on women. I thank everyone who is associated with these works of service," he added.