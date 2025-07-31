Al Jazeera Media Institute Concludes Sports Presentation Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Jazeera Media Institute concluded last week a“sports presentation course” led and trained by journalist Ali Al-Maslamani for ten trainees of different ages and experience levels.

Over the course of five days, participants undergone intensive training that covered basics of sports presentation, where the coach focused on highlighting differences between sports broadcaster and presenters of other types of programmes, analysing performance of professional broadcasters, in addition to practical exercises on preparing sports bulletins, using proper Arabic language, paying attention to body language and how to stand or sit in front of the camera.

Al-Maslamani stressed that practical exercises were always present, as participants were practically trained on skills of reading sports bulletins, conducting dialogues with guests and reporters, in addition to simulating how to communicate with the control room in cases of breaking news.

Regarding the impact of having trainees of different levels and experience, the trainer explained that diversity of ages and backgrounds gave the course a special dynamism, as the class included trainees of different ages, including a 17-year-old and a trainee with practical experience as a producer at Al Jazeera.

Al-Maslamani considered that this diversity constitutes an added value, as participants benefited from experience exchanging among themselves in addition to learning from the lecturer.

One of the exciting situations witnessed in the course, Al-Maslamani recounts that one of the trainees, on the first day, expressed his dream of working at be IN Sports, and the coach advised him on importance of gradualism and gaining experience step by step, stressing that success in sports media requires continuous efforts and going through stages before reaching major channels.

For his part, trainee Khalid Al-Kuwari expressed his appreciation for practical exercises in the course, noting that the“surprise test” undergone by participants was a great experiment and fruitful exercise, as it allowed him to deal with momentary errors and unexpected situations in studio.

He also praised the seamless methodology adopted by the trainer in explaining professional presentation scenario, which strengthened his confidence in his abilities to deal with requirements needed for appearing in front of the camera.

On the final day, each trainee presented a graduation project that simulates an integrated sports bulletin in presence of social media influencer Mohammed Adnan as a real guest.

The course ended by evaluating trainees' performance and distribution of certificates in recognition of their efforts and their skills development in the field of sports presentation.