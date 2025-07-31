403
China defies American sanctions on purchasing Russian oil
(MENAFN) China has signaled it will continue purchasing Russian oil despite looming U.S. sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said following two days of trade negotiations with Chinese officials in Stockholm.
Beijing emphasized its intent to protect its energy sovereignty even as Washington considers imposing new secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian oil. The warning comes after President Donald Trump shortened his Ukraine peace deadline from 50 days to 10–12 days, threatening sweeping penalties—including 100% tariffs—on buyers of Russian exports if no deal is reached.
Russian leaders have condemned the U.S. move, arguing it undermines diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Bessent acknowledged that legislation currently under consideration in Congress could empower President Trump to introduce tariffs as high as 500% on purchasers of sanctioned Russian oil. He suggested that such a precedent might encourage U.S. allies to adopt similar punitive measures to further isolate Moscow economically.
Despite this pressure, Chinese officials made it clear during the talks that they view energy imports as a matter of national sovereignty and have no intention of altering their oil trade policies based on U.S. threats. “They’re prepared to pay a 100% tariff if necessary,” Bessent remarked, acknowledging China’s firm stance.
China remains Russia’s top oil customer, importing over 2 million barrels daily—roughly 20% of its total crude intake—followed by India and Turkey. Since Western sanctions were first imposed in 2022, global energy routes have shifted, with Moscow turning to Asian markets. Both China and India have significantly ramped up Russian oil imports, with India becoming the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May, accounting for $4.9 billion in energy imports—most of it crude—according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
