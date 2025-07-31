Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China defies American sanctions on purchasing Russian oil

China defies American sanctions on purchasing Russian oil


2025-07-31 02:38:51
(MENAFN) China has signaled it will continue purchasing Russian oil despite looming U.S. sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said following two days of trade negotiations with Chinese officials in Stockholm.

Beijing emphasized its intent to protect its energy sovereignty even as Washington considers imposing new secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian oil. The warning comes after President Donald Trump shortened his Ukraine peace deadline from 50 days to 10–12 days, threatening sweeping penalties—including 100% tariffs—on buyers of Russian exports if no deal is reached.

Russian leaders have condemned the U.S. move, arguing it undermines diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Bessent acknowledged that legislation currently under consideration in Congress could empower President Trump to introduce tariffs as high as 500% on purchasers of sanctioned Russian oil. He suggested that such a precedent might encourage U.S. allies to adopt similar punitive measures to further isolate Moscow economically.

Despite this pressure, Chinese officials made it clear during the talks that they view energy imports as a matter of national sovereignty and have no intention of altering their oil trade policies based on U.S. threats. “They’re prepared to pay a 100% tariff if necessary,” Bessent remarked, acknowledging China’s firm stance.

China remains Russia’s top oil customer, importing over 2 million barrels daily—roughly 20% of its total crude intake—followed by India and Turkey. Since Western sanctions were first imposed in 2022, global energy routes have shifted, with Moscow turning to Asian markets. Both China and India have significantly ramped up Russian oil imports, with India becoming the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May, accounting for $4.9 billion in energy imports—most of it crude—according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

MENAFN31072025000045015687ID1109866284

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search