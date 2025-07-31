403
Fifteen additional nations urge acknowledgment of Palestinian state
(MENAFN) Fifteen additional countries have joined the international push to recognize the State of Palestine, aligning with nations like Russia that view a two-state solution as the only viable path to ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In a joint statement released Tuesday after a high-level meeting in New York, the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain advocated for Palestinian statehood recognition and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The ministers reaffirmed that their countries either already recognize Palestine or are open to doing so as part of advancing a two-state solution. They also urged the release of hostages held by Hamas and emphasized the need to unify the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority.
This collective statement follows France’s recent pledge to formally recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September—a move French President Emmanuel Macron claims will help promote peace in the region. The announcement has drawn criticism from both the United States and Israel.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment on Tuesday, warning that the UK would move toward recognition if Israel fails to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the warning, accusing Starmer of effectively rewarding Hamas.
As of March, 147 out of 193 UN member states, including Russia, officially recognize Palestine. Russia’s support dates back to 1988, when it inherited the Soviet Union’s recognition of the Palestinian declaration of independence. The Kremlin continues to support a two-state solution as the foundation for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The war escalated in October 2023 when Hamas launched a deadly attack in southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking hostages. Since then, over 60,000 Palestinians have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
