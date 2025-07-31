403
More than 400,000 request end to recent UK internet regulations
(MENAFN) More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to overturn the UK’s new internet safety legislation, just five days after parts of it came into effect. Critics argue that the law curtails access to legal content and threatens digital privacy, while the British government defends it as a necessary step to protect children online.
The Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, gives Ofcom—the UK's communications regulator—sweeping authority over online platforms, including the power to enforce content moderation and require age verification on websites accessible to minors.
A major provision began last Friday, mandating ID-based age checks for adult content sites, search engines, and social media platforms classified as high-risk. Xbox has already started implementing age verification, with full enforcement expected by 2026.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticized the law as a “state suppression of genuine free speech,” while his adviser Zia Yusuf described it as an overreach that pushes the UK toward “a borderline dystopian state.” Opponents argue the law introduces censorship through vague definitions of risk and excessive regulatory powers.
In response, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle accused Farage of aligning with sexual predators by opposing child safety laws, referencing the late Jimmy Savile. Farage called the accusation “absolutely disgusting” and demanded a public apology.
The government maintains the law will be enforced proportionately, but insists that all platforms—even those seen as low-risk—must implement safety measures. Civil rights advocates caution that the law may infringe on user privacy, with some platforms potentially requiring biometric data for access to legal content.
Since the law’s implementation, VPN usage in the UK has surged, with Proton VPN reporting an 1,800% increase in new users. Authorities have warned that services promoting VPNs to bypass age checks may face penalties.
Although most aspects of the act are still being phased in, it has already led to legal action. A man was recently jailed for cyber-flashing under a new offense created by the legislation, and others have been prosecuted for sharing harmful or false content online—raising alarms about its impact on free speech.
