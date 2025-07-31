World Bank Projects Slower Economic Growth In Tajikistan For 2025-2027
Almaty: Tajikistan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to slow to 7 percent in 2025, 4.9 percent in 2026, and 4.7 percent in 2027, down from 8.4 percent in 2024, according to the World Bank's annual Tajikistan Economic Update released Wednesday.
The projected slowdown reflects the anticipated normalization of remittance inflows, persistent global trade-related uncertainties that could disrupt supply chains, and weaker demand for metals and minerals, except gold, the report said.
Inflation, which stood at 3.4 percent in 2024, is forecast to rise to 3.9 percent in 2025, 4.5 percent in 2026, and 4.7 percent in 2027.
Tajikistan's real GDP growth reached 8.4 percent in 2024 and stood at 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025, driven largely by the services and industrial sectors.
The World Bank is currently financing 26 projects in Tajikistan, with a total commitment of 1.9 billion US dollars.
