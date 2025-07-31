South Korean Firms Likely To Announce New US Investment Plans
While no specific details have been confirmed, potential announcements would align with the deal that lowers tariffs on South Korean exports to the United States to 15 percent, down from the originally planned 25 percent, in exchange for a US$350 billion investment package pledged by Seoul.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will hold a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House in two weeks, during which the leaders would likely discuss implementation and follow-up steps, reports Yonhap news agency.
Lee said South Korea's investment pledge under the agreement would support bilateral cooperation in key economic areas. Of the total, $150 billion will be dedicated to helping revitalise the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
Yoon Sang-ha, head of the international macroeconomics team at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), said the presence of top conglomerate leaders in Washington during the trade negotiations strongly suggests that some form of a coordinated investment package may be announced at the proposed summit.
"Large business group leaders often accompany summits like this, and many of them have flown to the U.S. to back the negotiations," Yoon said. "It is likely they will bundle together their existing plans with new strategies to address the evolving global trade environment and unveil them in some package format."
In terms of the overall size of the commitment, Yoon said he believes Seoul "handled it fairly well," especially considering Japan's $550 billion and the European Union's $600 billion pledges.
South Korea's Hanwha Group, which acquired Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia last year, is expected to play a key role in a U.S. shipbuilding revitalization initiative backed by both governments.
A spokesperson for Hanwha Ocean Co. said that while the company does not yet have an official position on the trade deal, it plans to expand or upgrade facilities at Philly Shipyard have previously been discussed at the group level.
"In that sense, we believe this trade agreement could have a positive impact," the spokesperson said. "Hanwha Philly Shipyard has already signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier construction contract, and we expect such projects to move forward more actively."
Hyundai Motor Group has already pledged to invest $21 billion in the U.S. by 2028, largely focused on mobility technologies.
Industry watchers speculate the group could announce additional investments at the upcoming summit to align with the broader economic vision outlined in the new deal.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment