403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
80,000 Children Face Risk of Cholera Infection in West, Central Africa
(MENAFN) As the rainy season kicks off across West and Central Africa, approximately 80,000 children face a heightened risk of cholera infection, the UN children’s agency UNICEF warned Wednesday.
The agency highlighted ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria as major catalysts increasing the chance of the disease spreading, with a serious threat of cross-border transmission to neighboring nations.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the worst-affected country in the region, health authorities reported over 38,000 cholera cases and 951 fatalities in July alone. Children under five represented 25.6% of those infected, according to UNICEF data.
Several other countries including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo are also battling cholera outbreaks.
UNICEF stressed the urgent necessity to intensify prevention and containment efforts throughout the region to curb further transmission.
“Heavy rains, widespread flooding and the high level of displacement are all fueling the risk of cholera transmission and putting the lives of children at risk,” said UNICEF regional director for West and Central Africa Gilles Fagninou.
“With access to safe water and hygiene conditions already dire, urgent action is needed. This is a matter of survival,” Fagninou added.
Young children are especially vulnerable due to poor sanitation, unsafe water supplies, and an increased risk of severe dehydration from the disease.
To strengthen its emergency response in the coming three months, UNICEF West and Central Africa urgently requires $20 million to deliver essential support in combating the outbreak.
The agency highlighted ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria as major catalysts increasing the chance of the disease spreading, with a serious threat of cross-border transmission to neighboring nations.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the worst-affected country in the region, health authorities reported over 38,000 cholera cases and 951 fatalities in July alone. Children under five represented 25.6% of those infected, according to UNICEF data.
Several other countries including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo are also battling cholera outbreaks.
UNICEF stressed the urgent necessity to intensify prevention and containment efforts throughout the region to curb further transmission.
“Heavy rains, widespread flooding and the high level of displacement are all fueling the risk of cholera transmission and putting the lives of children at risk,” said UNICEF regional director for West and Central Africa Gilles Fagninou.
“With access to safe water and hygiene conditions already dire, urgent action is needed. This is a matter of survival,” Fagninou added.
Young children are especially vulnerable due to poor sanitation, unsafe water supplies, and an increased risk of severe dehydration from the disease.
To strengthen its emergency response in the coming three months, UNICEF West and Central Africa urgently requires $20 million to deliver essential support in combating the outbreak.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment