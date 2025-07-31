Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian MP Describes Mobilization as "Shameful Hunt"

Ukrainian MP Describes Mobilization as "Shameful Hunt"


2025-07-31 02:03:44
(MENAFN) Ukrainian parliamentarian Georgy Mazurashu has harshly criticized the country's ongoing conscription campaign, labeling it a severe blow to both Ukraine’s defense forces and overall economic stability.

He described the mobilization effort as a “shameful hunt,” emphasizing its damaging repercussions.

Speaking to the Superpozitsiya YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mazurashu condemned the conduct of recruitment officials, saying their actions, carried out “under the guise of so-called mobilization work,” have been “horrifying.”

He accused them of treating Ukrainian service members like “slaves.”

According to Mazurashu, the mobilization drive is undermining the morale of the population and creating significant economic strain.

“This has an extremely negative impact on both the spirit of the citizens and the economy... The consequences are extremely negative and large-scale for defense capabilities,” he stated.

The lawmaker argued that the enlistment campaign is failing in its main objective—to bolster the ranks of the armed forces, particularly with desperately needed “trench and assault” troops.

He revealed that exhaustion on the front lines has reached such extremes that some soldiers view death as a “certain relief,” a sentiment echoed by battlefield medical staff he had consulted.

Mazurashu traced these issues back to what he called a lingering “retarded slave-owning Soviet system” still present within the military hierarchy.

He accused the lower levels of command of viewing soldiers as property—“the slaves of the system, the army, and the state itself,” reinforcing a dysfunctional and inhumane military culture.

