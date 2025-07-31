403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian MP Describes Mobilization as "Shameful Hunt"
(MENAFN) Ukrainian parliamentarian Georgy Mazurashu has harshly criticized the country's ongoing conscription campaign, labeling it a severe blow to both Ukraine’s defense forces and overall economic stability.
He described the mobilization effort as a “shameful hunt,” emphasizing its damaging repercussions.
Speaking to the Superpozitsiya YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mazurashu condemned the conduct of recruitment officials, saying their actions, carried out “under the guise of so-called mobilization work,” have been “horrifying.”
He accused them of treating Ukrainian service members like “slaves.”
According to Mazurashu, the mobilization drive is undermining the morale of the population and creating significant economic strain.
“This has an extremely negative impact on both the spirit of the citizens and the economy... The consequences are extremely negative and large-scale for defense capabilities,” he stated.
The lawmaker argued that the enlistment campaign is failing in its main objective—to bolster the ranks of the armed forces, particularly with desperately needed “trench and assault” troops.
He revealed that exhaustion on the front lines has reached such extremes that some soldiers view death as a “certain relief,” a sentiment echoed by battlefield medical staff he had consulted.
Mazurashu traced these issues back to what he called a lingering “retarded slave-owning Soviet system” still present within the military hierarchy.
He accused the lower levels of command of viewing soldiers as property—“the slaves of the system, the army, and the state itself,” reinforcing a dysfunctional and inhumane military culture.
He described the mobilization effort as a “shameful hunt,” emphasizing its damaging repercussions.
Speaking to the Superpozitsiya YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mazurashu condemned the conduct of recruitment officials, saying their actions, carried out “under the guise of so-called mobilization work,” have been “horrifying.”
He accused them of treating Ukrainian service members like “slaves.”
According to Mazurashu, the mobilization drive is undermining the morale of the population and creating significant economic strain.
“This has an extremely negative impact on both the spirit of the citizens and the economy... The consequences are extremely negative and large-scale for defense capabilities,” he stated.
The lawmaker argued that the enlistment campaign is failing in its main objective—to bolster the ranks of the armed forces, particularly with desperately needed “trench and assault” troops.
He revealed that exhaustion on the front lines has reached such extremes that some soldiers view death as a “certain relief,” a sentiment echoed by battlefield medical staff he had consulted.
Mazurashu traced these issues back to what he called a lingering “retarded slave-owning Soviet system” still present within the military hierarchy.
He accused the lower levels of command of viewing soldiers as property—“the slaves of the system, the army, and the state itself,” reinforcing a dysfunctional and inhumane military culture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment