'Mahavatar Narsimha' Maintains Strong Box Office Run, Outperforms 'Saiyaaraa' On Day 6

Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha continues its strong box office run, earning ₹37.05 crore in six days and outperforming Saiyaaraa, making it one of 2025's most profitable films.

Ashwin Kumar's mythological action-drama Mahavatar Narsimha continues its successful run at the box office. On its sixth day, the film collected approximately Rs 7.50 crore, slightly edging past the Wednesday earnings of Saiyaaraa, which brought in around ₹7 crore.

Beating the Competition

Starring newcomers, Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to hold its ground despite competition from bigger-banner films. On Wednesday, it outperformed Saiyaaraa, the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda. While both films had close earnings mid-week, Mahavatar Narsimha's strong word of mouth and devotional theme seem to be giving it a steady edge.

6-Day Total Crosses Rs 37 Crore in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 37.05 crore (net) in India over six days. Despite no official confirmation of overseas figures, the domestic collection alone has been enough to declare the film a hit. With consistent earnings and positive audience feedback, it has carved a space for itself in this year's box office race.

147% Profit - Among the Most Profitable Films of 2025

With a reported budget of just Rs 15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha has already made a profit of Rs 22.05 crore. That's a 147% return on investment, making it the third film in 2025 to deliver over 100% profit. The other two films in this exclusive club are Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Pandey's Saiyaaraa.

Thanks to its spiritual appeal, sharp direction, and low production cost, Mahavatar Narsimha Narasimha has turned into one of the most financially successful films of the year so far.