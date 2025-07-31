Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Space Ties Remain Between Russia, US

2025-07-31 01:52:16
(MENAFN) Despite growing diplomatic friction, enduring cooperation between Moscow and Washington in space exploration continues to serve as a key avenue for dialogue, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

His remarks came in response to a visit to the United States by Dmitry Bakanov, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Peskov emphasized to journalists that in spite of “all the difficulties,” the joint efforts in space exploration “stand apart” from the broader geopolitical tensions, describing them as a “very positive factor.”

He further stated that “maintaining dialogue in such critical areas is extremely important,” while cautioning that “one probably shouldn’t exaggerate the impact of maintaining these contacts on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.”

Bakanov landed in Houston on Tuesday and is scheduled to hold talks with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.

This meeting marks the first face-to-face engagement between the leaders of the two agencies in eight years.

The discussions are set to focus on the long-term future of the International Space Station (ISS), including initiatives to prolong its functioning and prepare for a controlled deorbit.

Bakanov revealed that a strategy for deorbiting has already been crafted and is projected to unfold over approximately two and a half years.

On Wednesday, Bakanov met with the NASA Crew-11 astronauts, who are getting ready for their upcoming journey to the ISS.

The team features Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, US astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, and Japan’s Kimiya Yui.

Their mission will launch aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

