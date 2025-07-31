Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Monsoon Havoc in Nepal Claims 43 Lives Since Late May

2025-07-31 01:36:41
(MENAFN) Since the monsoon season began in late May, 43 people have died and 116 others have been injured across Nepal, according to a Wednesday evening report issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The agency reported a total of 569 disaster events triggered by the seasonal rains, with 16 individuals still missing.

Flooding has been the most lethal hazard, accounting for 15 fatalities and seven injuries. Lightning strikes closely followed, causing 14 deaths and injuring 95 people, while landslides were responsible for another 14 deaths.

"The loss is lower compared with last year, when 177 had lost their lives and 182 sustained injuries in two months since the onset of the monsoon," the report noted.

Nepal’s monsoon typically continues through early October.

