India Reacts to Recent Trump’s Tariffs
(MENAFN) Just hours following US President Donald Trump’s declaration of a 25% levy on products from India, New Delhi responded by asserting it would undertake “all steps necessary” to safeguard the well-being of its local industries.
In an official release, the Indian Ministry of Commerce stated, “India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective.”
This message reaffirmed India’s dedication to continuing dialogue toward an equitable trade accord with Washington.
Referring to the recently signed free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, Indian officials emphasized that their strategy in dealing with similar arrangements — including with the US — would remain consistent.
They underscored that any such agreement would prioritize the interests of the country’s agricultural sector, small-scale enterprises, and medium-sized businesses.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump disclosed via a message on his Truth Social platform that India would be subjected to a 25% duty and additional sanctions starting August 1.
He attributed the move to India’s steep import duties and its ongoing collaboration with Russia in energy and defense transactions.
“While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump stated.
He also noted that India “bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and [is] Russia’s largest buyer of energy.”
The announcement coincided with ongoing efforts between the two countries to reach a bilateral trade agreement.
Back in March, the US had already levied a 26% duty on Indian exports as part of Trump’s broader ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs targeting multiple nations.
However, those measures were temporarily halted, with enforcement postponed until August 1.
According to Indian media, both sides have been working on a provisional trade arrangement, although discussions are anticipated to extend beyond the current deadline.
