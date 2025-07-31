Russians Launch Missile Strike On Kyiv: Buildings Hit, Fires Break Out

According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported this on Telegram .

“The enemy treacherously launched a missile strike after a prolonged alarm. The consequences are in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. Residential buildings,” the message says.

Later, Tkachenko reported that as a result of the missile strike, a house and a car were on fire in the Holosiivskyi District.

In the Sviatoshyn and Solomyanskyi Districts, residential buildings were hit.

In the Shevchenkivskyi District, windows of an apartment building were damaged, and cars were burned.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administratio , in the Shevchenkivskyi District, the blast wave blew out windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.

There were no casualties. Mayor Vitali Klytschko reported that as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, a residential building in the Sviatoshyn District was damaged. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Ukrinform reported that an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of the Russian Federation using ballistic weapons.