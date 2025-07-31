Russians Launch Missile Strike On Kyiv: Buildings Hit, Fires Break Out
According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported this on Telegram .
“The enemy treacherously launched a missile strike after a prolonged alarm. The consequences are in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. Residential buildings,” the message says.
Later, Tkachenko reported that as a result of the missile strike, a house and a car were on fire in the Holosiivskyi District.
In the Sviatoshyn and Solomyanskyi Districts, residential buildings were hit.
In the Shevchenkivskyi District, windows of an apartment building were damaged, and cars were burned.Read also: Weapons for Ukraine: Zelensky approves on principles of agreements with U.S.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administratio , in the Shevchenkivskyi District, the blast wave blew out windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.
There were no casualties. Mayor Vitali Klytschko reported that as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, a residential building in the Sviatoshyn District was damaged. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
Ukrinform reported that an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of the Russian Federation using ballistic weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment