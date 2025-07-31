13.6 Mn Mobile Numbers Deactivated In Fraud Crackdown: Goi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Government has disconnected over 1.36 crore mobile numbers as part of a nationwide crackdown on telecom fraud.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Scindia said the government has taken several tech-driven steps to combat cyber threats under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A key initiative, the Digital Intelligence Platform, integrates 620 institutions-including 570 banks, 36 state police units, telecom providers, and investigative agencies-to enable real-time coordination against scammers misusing telecom infrastructure.

To increase citizen involvement, the Sanchar Saathi portal, launched in May 2023, has received over 15.5 crore hits, while its mobile app-launched in January 2025-has over 44 lakh downloads. Through this platform, the DoT has blocked 5.5 lakh handsets, deactivated 20,000 bulk SMS senders, and disconnected nearly 24 lakh WhatsApp accounts used in suspicious activities.

The Know Your Mobile Connections feature helped citizens identify and report unauthorized SIMs, resulting in 1.36 crore disconnections. Additionally, the ASTR AI system was used to detect fake mobile numbers, leading to 82 lakh more disconnections.

To curb international spoof calls, the DoT introduced a software solution that blocked 1.35 crore calls on day one, reducing such incidents by 97%. Now, only 3 lakh spoof calls are detected daily. Telecom companies are now required to flag these with“International Call” labels.

The government also deployed the Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) system to categorize user risk levels based on financial behavior. Shared with banks in real-time, the system has flagged 3.7 lakh users, blocked 3.04 lakh suspicious transactions, and frozen 1.55 lakh bank accounts. The RBI has mandated all banks to integrate FRI into their systems.

In a crackdown on Indian SIMs misused from Southeast Asia, 26 lakh roaming SIMs were disconnected and 1.3 lakh devices blocked.

BSNL Revival and 4G Push

Scindia also reported a rise in BSNL's subscriber base-from 8.55 crore to 9.1 crore-thanks to a ₹3.22 lakh crore revival package. A new decentralised strategy now mandates each telecom circle to draft its own business plan. A landmark 12-hour strategy session was recently held with all Chief General Managers.

On the technology front, India has successfully developed an indigenous 4G stack. C-DoT built the core software, Tejas Networks produced the hardware, and TCS is handling system integration. Of 95,000 sanctioned towers, 75,000 are operational, with ₹20,000 crore already spent. BSNL's 4G services are now live, with a 5G rollout in the pipeline. (inputs from KNO)

'Over 1,400 URLs Blocked During Op Sindoor'

The central government blocked more than 1,400 online links during Operation Sindoor as part of its efforts to contain the spread of fake news and sensitive content in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a query from MP Tejasvi Surya, Vaishnaw said the blocked content included a range of posts on websites and social media platforms that circulated misinformation and material deemed harmful to national interests.

“Many of these handles were operated from outside the country and were found actively involved in sharing false, anti-India narratives,” the Minister said in a written reply.

The government took action under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows blocking of digital content in cases involving national security, public order, or the sovereignty of India.

According to the Minister, the URLs flagged during this period contained misleading content, provocative material targeting the armed forces and posts with communal overtones, largely traced to Pakistan-based accounts.

To monitor and respond in real time, the government established a centralised control unit, which remained operational round-the-clock. This unit, jointly managed by defence personnel, information agencies and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), functioned as a central command for identifying and countering online threats during the operation.

Vaishnaw noted that the PIB's fact-checking team was actively involved in tracking false narratives and issuing timely clarifications. Verified information was shared with the public, and action was taken against posts found to be spreading disinformation.

He also informed the House that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to media outlets on April 26. The advisory instructed news platforms to avoid live telecasts of defence activities or troop movements in order to protect operational details and public safety.