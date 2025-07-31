Philippines President Marcos To Visit India On August 4-8: What To Expect?
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation that includes several Cabinet Ministers, other dignitaries, senior officials, and business representatives.Also Read | Usha Vance's meeting PM Modi was 'very special', India visit 'Trip of Lifetime' President Marcos' scheduled meetings:
According to the MEA press release, Philippine President Marcos is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others during his state visit to India.
Check President Marcos' complete schedule:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on August 5 during the visit.
President Marcos will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu . External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is also scheduled to call on President Marcos during this visit.
President Marcos will also visit Bengaluru before returning to the Philippines on August 8.Also Read | Princess Kate wears Dior for first time to welcome French President Why is President Marcos' visit significant?
Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949.
Since then, both countries have developed strong partnerships in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare , pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.
The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.
India's relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of the 'Act East' Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and the vision of the Indo-Pacific.Also Read | Earthquake Today: Tremors of 5.8 magnitude jolt Philippines' Luzon
The forthcoming state visit of President Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations.
The MEA said that the visit is an opportunity for both leaders to establish a path for future bilateral cooperation and engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
