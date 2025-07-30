Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Comcast Wave Analysis 30 July 2025


2025-07-30 11:05:14
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Comcast: ⬇️ Sell

– Comcast broke the support zone

– Likely fall to support level 31.45

Comcast recently broke the support zone located between the support level 34.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of May) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave A from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave c, which belongs to wave B from June.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily downtrend, Comcast can be expected to fall further to the next support level 31.45 (former multi-month low from April).

