New York Declaration Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution concluded with the issuance of the New York Declaration, outlining concrete, time-bound steps toward a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the realisation of the two-state solution.
Held in New York City under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France, the conference brought together international stakeholders who emphasised the need for collective action to end the war in Gaza, ensure Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and transfer control to the Palestinian Authority based on the principle of "one government, one law, and one gun.”
The declaration reaffirmed that war, occupation, and forced displacement cannot deliver peace or security, and that only a political solution grounded in international law can fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. It stressed that resolving the conflict and implementing the two-state solution is the only path to long-term stability and justice.
The declaration underscored that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state and must be unified with the West Bank. It rejected any continuation of occupation, blockade, territorial fragmentation, or forced displacement. Following a ceasefire, a transitional administrative committee is to be immediately established in Gaza under the umbrella of the Palestinian National Authority. The declaration also reaffirmed support for the Palestinian government and security forces through regional and international funding programmes.
The declaration called on Israel to issue a clear and public commitment to the two-state solution, including the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state. It urged Israel to immediately end violence and incitement against Palestinians; cease all settlement activity, land seizures, and annexation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem; publicly abandon annexation plans and settlement policies; and end settler violence.
The declaration pledged to mobilise political and financial support for the Palestinian Authority to strengthen institutional capacity, implement reform programmes, and assume full responsibility throughout the occupied territories. It called for the removal of restrictions on movement and access, the immediate release of withheld Palestinian tax revenues, a new revenue transfer framework that leads to full Palestinian control over the tax system, as well as full integration of Palestine into the international monetary and financial system, including secure and sustainable banking relationships.
The declaration stressed the importance of preserving the legal and historical status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. It called for adopting restrictive measures against violent extremist settlers and against entities or individuals supporting illegal settlements, in accordance with international law.
The New York Declaration affirmed that coexistence and normalised relations among the peoples and states of the region are only possible through an end to the occupation and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.
It reiterated the importance of recognising the State of Palestine and granting it full United Nations membership as a fundamental step toward peace.
