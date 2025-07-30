Highlander And Tokyo Talkies Expand Into The Middle East Via Strategic Partnership With Rapheal Lifestyle

Dubai | July 30, 2025: Founded by a team of six like-minded entrepreneurs, Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India's most agile and fast-growing fashion houses—home to popular brands like Highlander, Tokyo Talkies.

After making a strong mark in India's fashion landscape, BRAND STUDIO LIFESTYLE is now entering the Middle East market through a strategic collaboration with Rapheal Lifestyle. As part of this expansion, the company is set to launch three mega stores on a single day—July 30, 2025 in the UAE. The stores at Sahara Centre and Mega Mall in Sharjah and BurJuman mall in Dubai will be inaugurated by Sanju Samson, cricketer and brand ambassador of Rapheal Lifestyle. These exciting flagship stores aim to attract fashion-forward consumers and industry stakeholders alike, offering a vibrant new take on affordable, on-trend youth fashion in the Gulf

This international launch follows BRAND STUDIO LIFESTYLE's impressive offline growth in India. In just nine months of operations, the company has opened 37 stores across the country and is on track to reach 75 stores by March 2026 Pan India.

The collaboration with Rapheal Lifestyle goes beyond retail presence. It sets the stage for deeper market penetration and opens doors to multi-format distribution channels across the Middle East. The company has already announced plans to open seven additional stores by March 2026, as part of its broader omnichannel strategy.

