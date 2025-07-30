TEAMSTERS FORGE STRONG PARTNERSHIP AS REPUBLIC AIRWAYS, MESA AIRLINES PLAN MERGER

Pilot Leaders Take Proactive Steps to Protect Jobs During Smooth Transition

CARMEL, Ind., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot leaders from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) have adopted a landmark unity agreement as Republic Airways and Mesa Airlines prepare for a merger. The agreement establishes a clear path forward to protect pilot jobs, uphold contract standards, and ensure transparency throughout the transition.

Teamsters Local 357, representing Republic pilots, and ALPA, representing Mesa pilots, met this week to discuss next steps in the merger process. The meeting concluded with both unions finalizing a formal unity agreement that will guide their collaborative efforts in the months ahead.

"Corporate mergers should never come at the expense of workers," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This agreement shows what's possible when unions work together to protect the people who keep these companies running. We're proud to stand behind Republic and Mesa pilots and to work alongside ALPA as we welcome the Mesa pilots into our ranks."

"This unity agreement is a testament to our shared commitment to building a strong, unified pilot group," said Captain Scott Norton, Chair of the Mesa Airlines Master Executive Council. "We're excited to work collaboratively with our Republic colleagues to ensure a fair and transparent process as we move towards a single, comprehensive contract that benefits all pilots."

As part of the agreement, the unions will establish a Joint Negotiating Committee to pursue a Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement (JCBA) and are committed to working together on communications, events, and best practices. The unity agreement takes effect immediately and will remain in place until a JCBA is finalized and ratified.

