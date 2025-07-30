403
US, S. Korea Agree USD Multi-Bln Trade Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump announced that his country agreed to "a Full and Complete" Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea.
Under the deal, South Korea will give to the United States USD 350 billion for investments "owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President," he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.
"Additionally, South Korea will purchase USD 100 billion of LNG, or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes.
"This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting," President Trump disclosed.
"I would also like to congratulate the new President on his Electoral Success. It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc.
"We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15 percent. America will not be charged a Tariff. I would like to thank the Trade Representatives who came forward today. It was an Honor to meet them, and talk about the Great Success of their Country!," he added. (end)
