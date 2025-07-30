Solomon Security Heartland Launches Advanced Access Control Systems For Commercial Properties

MENAFN - GetNews) Local Security Leader Introduces Cutting-Edge Biometric and Mobile Credential Solutions

HEARTLAND, TX - Solomon Security Heartland announced today the expansion of their access control system installation services, bringing state-of-the-art security technology to businesses throughout the Heartland area. The company's new offerings include biometric authentication, mobile credentials, and seamless integration with existing security infrastructure.

"We're seeing an increased demand for sophisticated access control solutions that go beyond traditional key cards," said a spokesperson for Solomon Security. "Our new systems provide business owners with real-time monitoring capabilities and detailed access logs, significantly enhancing their security posture."

The advanced access control systems feature multiple authentication methods including fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and smartphone-based access. These solutions are particularly beneficial for businesses requiring high-security clearances or those managing multiple employee access levels.

Located here , Solomon Security Heartland's access control installations include comprehensive site assessments, custom system design, professional installation, and ongoing maintenance support. The systems can be scaled to accommodate business growth and integrated with surveillance cameras and alarm systems for comprehensive security coverage.

Local businesses interested in upgrading their access control systems can contact Solomon Security Heartland at 469-809-6009 for a free consultation and customized security assessment.

About Solomon Security Heartland:

Based at 3950 Rochelle Ln,

Heartland, TX 75126,

Solomon Security serves the local community with professional security solutions including access control, surveillance systems, and alarm installations. The company is committed to protecting businesses and residential properties with innovative technology and expert service.