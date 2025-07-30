403
US Levies 25 Pct Tariffs On India As Of Fri
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday his administration would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from India as of August 1 in response to India's "obnoxious" trade policy.
"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!.
"INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA (Make America Great Again)!," he added. (end)
