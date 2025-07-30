403
Celestica, Lithium South, Silver North At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $275.34 Wednesday. Celestica announced Wednesday the appointment of Chris Colpitts to its Board of Directors.
Lithium South Development Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Wednesday. Lithium South is announcing that on July 22, in Salta, Argentina, it entered into a Letter of Intent, for the purchase of the 100 % owned Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, the 100% owned Sophia 1, 2 and 3 concessions and the Hydra X and Hydra XI concessions which are under a Purchase Option.
Silver North Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 23.5 cents Wednesday. Silver North announced the details of the 2025 exploration program at the Company's flagship Haldane Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.46 Wednesday. Tamarack announced its financial and operating results for the three, and six months ended June 30. The company bought back 10.1MM common shares in Q2/25, year-to-date Tamarack has repurchased 22.6MM common shares, or 4% of the share float at 2024 YE, at an average price of ~$4.33 /share. Together with declared dividends, Tamarack returned $137MM to shareholders in H1/25.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.12 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.02 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AuQ Gold Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.60 Wednesday. No news stories today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $92.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.43 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.80 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.03 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Emera Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.93 Wednesday. No news stories today.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units FCR) hit a new 52-week high of $18.85 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,463.58 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Augusta Gold Corp. (T.G) hit a new 52-week high of $1.67 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Glenstar Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.36 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Headwater Gold Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kenadyr Metals Corp. (V.H) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 Wednesday. No news stories today.
MTL Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $143.88 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) hit a new 52-week high of $4.11 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pampa Metals Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.70 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $11.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.64 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Theratechnologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $138.20 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Tocvan Ventures Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 63.54 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
