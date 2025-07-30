MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London UK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgehold reviews are making headlines as the company today announced the launch of its new AI-driven blockchain forensics suite, a timely move that follows official endorsements from top cybersecurity experts across Europe and North America. The upgraded platform introduces enhanced multi-chain analysis tools designed to deliver even faster and more precise wallet mapping for institutional clients, private investors, and compliance teams in the New York Metro area and beyond.

This announcement underscores Bridgehold's position as the gold standard in blockchain analytics and comes at a critical time when digital asset investigations require speed, accuracy, and actionable intelligence. The new suite leverages AI-powered algorithms to process high-volume blockchain transactions with over 93% traceability, enabling full wallet reports in under 48 hours - a benchmark that Bridgehold reviews consistently highlight as industry-leading.

“New York is a hub for financial innovation, and this launch allows us to deliver our most advanced forensic technology to institutions and cybersecurity teams in the region,” said a Bridgehold spokesperson.“The endorsement from global experts combined with the rollout of this enhanced suite signals a new era in digital asset intelligence.”

Speed and Precision at Scale

In recent performance audits, the platform's updated analytics engine demonstrated a significant leap in both speed and accuracy. Numerous Bridgehold reviews emphasize the importance of rapid turnaround, with cybersecurity specialists citing the ability to deliver detailed wallet intelligence in record time as a critical asset in high-stakes investigations.

Cybersecurity experts across Europe and North America have praised the platform's ability to transform massive amounts of raw blockchain data into actionable insights. The launch of the new AI-driven suite further enhances these capabilities, cementing Bridgehold's reputation as a trusted partner in digital asset security.

Global Demand and New York Expansion

The timely rollout of the upgraded platform coincides with rising demand for blockchain transparency in major financial centers, including the New York Metro area. According to many Bridgehold reviews, the platform's combination of cutting-edge technology and client-focused customization makes it a preferred choice for compliance teams navigating complex multi-chain environments.

Testimonials:



Berlin, Germany –“Bridgehold's ability to deliver accurate wallet reports in under three days has completely changed how we handle blockchain investigations. It's the most reliable analytics platform we've used.”

Amsterdam, Netherlands –“As cybersecurity specialists, speed and precision are everything. Bridgehold reviews prove it sets a new benchmark for digital asset intelligence.”

Paris, France –“We rely on Bridgehold for institutional asset analysis, and the accuracy of their blockchain mapping is unmatched.” New York, USA –“The new AI-driven forensic tools are exactly what compliance teams in this market needed. Bridgehold's speed and accuracy give us a clear advantage.”

About Bridgehold

Bridgehold reviews position the company as a leader in blockchain analytics and digital asset forensics. With over a decade of operational expertise, Bridgehold provides institutional clients, private investors, and compliance teams with advanced tools for wallet mapping, risk management, and blockchain security. The company's latest AI-driven suite reinforces its commitment to innovation, accuracy, and client-focused solutions.

CONTACT: Claire Jensen claire.jensen(at)bridgehold.net