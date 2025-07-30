Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results And Increased Guidance
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Change vs.
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
(At midpoint)
|
Net Income
|
|
$455
|
|
$495
|
|
$10
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
510
|
|
550
|
|
10
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
1,090
|
|
1,130
|
|
10
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
170
|
|
190
|
|
(5)
|
Interest Expense
|
|
190
|
|
200
|
|
(5)
|
Current Income Tax Expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
Free Cash Flow Before Dividends
|
|
715
|
|
755
|
|
25
|
Dividend Per Share
|
|
$0.90
|
|
-
|
Free Cash Flow After Dividends
|
|
275
|
|
325
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024 ESG Report
Antero Midstream published its 2024 ESG Report. This year's report highlights the Company's emissions reduction progress, increased water recycling rate, and continued commitment to safety across our operations. The report can be found at
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Low pressure gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2025 averaged 3,460 MMcf/d, a 6% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Compression volumes for the second quarter of 2025 averaged 3,447 MMcf/d, a 6% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. High pressure gathering volumes averaged 3,221 MMcf/d, an 8% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 98 MBbl/d during the quarter, a 21% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Gross processing volumes from the processing and fractionation joint venture (the "Joint Venture") averaged 1,687 MMcf/d for the second quarter of 2025, a 6% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Joint Venture processing capacity was over 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate processing capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d. Gross Joint Venture fractionation volumes averaged 40 MBbl/d, in line with the prior year quarter. Joint Venture fractionation capacity was 100% utilized during the quarter based on nameplate fractionation capacity of 40 MBbl/d.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Average Daily Volumes:
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
%
|
|
Low Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)
|
|
3,258
|
|
3,460
|
|
6 %
|
|
Compression (MMcf/d)
|
|
3,246
|
|
3,447
|
|
6 %
|
|
High Pressure Gathering (MMcf/d)
|
|
2,994
|
|
3,221
|
|
8 %
|
|
Fresh Water Delivery (MBbl/d)
|
|
81
|
|
98
|
|
21 %
|
|
Gross Joint Venture Processing (MMcf/d)
|
|
1,588
|
|
1,687
|
|
6 %
|
|
Gross Joint Venture Fractionation (MBbl/d)
|
|
40
|
|
40
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not meaningful or applicable.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, revenues were $305 million, comprised of $239 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $66 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships. Water Handling revenues include $35 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services.
Direct operating expenses for the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments were $26 million and $37 million, respectively, for a total of $63 million. Water Handling operating expenses include $32 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. General and administrative expenses excluding equity-based compensation were $11 million during the second quarter of 2025. Total operating expenses during the second quarter of 2025 included $11 million of equity-based compensation expense and $33 million of depreciation expense.
Net Income was $125 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, a 44% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter. Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and loss on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $138 million. Adjusted Net Income was $0.29 per diluted share, a 26% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter.
The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
86,037
|
|
|
124,513
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
17,668
|
|
|
17,668
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
13,691
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on asset sale
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
-
|
|
Tax effect of reconciling items (1)
|
|
|
(8,430)
|
|
|
(4,564)
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
$
|
110,345
|
|
|
137,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The statutory tax rate for each of the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 was approximately 25.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $284 million, an 11% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Interest expense was $48 million, an 8% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by lower outstanding average total debt. Capital expenditures were $45 million, a 13% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024. Current income tax expense was $2 million. Looking forward, the Company expects a reversal of substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes during the first half of the year. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $190 million, a 25% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Free Cash Flow after dividends was $82 million, an 89% increase compared to the prior year quarter.
The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
86,037
|
|
|
124,513
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
52,186
|
|
|
47,962
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
28,436
|
|
|
43,985
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
37,576
|
|
|
33,364
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
17,668
|
|
|
17,668
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
11,599
|
|
|
11,407
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
(27,597)
|
|
|
(30,016)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
33,970
|
|
|
35,355
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
13,691
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating expense (1)
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
50
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
254,992
|
|
|
284,288
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(52,186)
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
Capital expenditures (accrual-based)
|
|
|
(51,276)
|
|
|
(44,847)
|
|
Current income tax expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,908)
|
|
Free Cash Flow before dividends
|
|
$
|
151,530
|
|
|
189,571
|
|
Dividends declared (accrual-based)
|
|
|
(108,284)
|
|
|
(107,678)
|
|
Free Cash Flow after dividends
|
|
$
|
43,246
|
|
|
81,893
|
|
|
(1) Other operating expense represents accretion of asset retirement obligations and loss on asset sale.
The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow before and after dividends (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
215,806
|
|
|
265,183
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(1,495)
|
|
|
(1,314)
|
Settlement of asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
48
|
Changes in working capital
|
|
|
(11,755)
|
|
|
(29,499)
|
Capital expenditures (accrual-based)
|
|
|
(51,276)
|
|
|
(44,847)
|
Free Cash Flow before dividends
|
|
$
|
151,530
|
|
|
189,571
|
Dividends declared (accrual-based)
|
|
|
(108,284)
|
|
|
(107,678)
|
Free Cash Flow after dividends
|
|
$
|
43,246
|
|
|
81,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2025 Operating Update
During the second quarter of 2025, Antero Midstream connected 18 wells to its gathering system and serviced 11 wells with its fresh water delivery system.
Capital Investments
Capital expenditures were $45 million during the second quarter of 2025. The Company invested $22 million in gathering and compression, $20 million in water infrastructure and $3 million in the Stonewall Joint Venture.
Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13750399. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at . The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 am MT.
Presentation
An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
Antero Midstream uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted Net Income as Net Income adjusted for certain items. Antero Midstream uses Adjusted Net Income to assess the operating performance of its assets. Antero Midstream defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income adjusted for certain items.
Antero Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess:
-
the financial performance of Antero Midstream's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
its operating performance and return on capital as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure; and
the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects.
Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow before dividends as Adjusted EBITDA less net interest expense, accrual-based capital expenditures, and current income tax expense. Capital expenditures include additions to gathering systems and facilities, additions to water handling systems, and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures exclude acquisitions. Free Cash Flow after dividends is defined as Free Cash Flow before dividends less accrual-based dividends declared for the quarter. Antero Midstream uses Free Cash Flow before and after dividends as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends are non-GAAP financial measures. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to these measures is Net Income. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures of Net Income and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. The presentations of such measures are not made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools because they include some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and cash flows provided by operating activities. You should not consider any or all such measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. Antero Midstream's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles cash paid for capital expenditures and accrued capital expenditures during the period (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Capital expenditures (as reported on a cash basis)
|
|
$
|
43,399
|
|
|
40,064
|
|
Change in accrued capital costs
|
|
|
7,877
|
|
|
4,783
|
|
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)
|
|
$
|
51,276
|
|
|
44,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antero Midstream defines Net Debt as consolidated total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Antero Midstream views Net Debt as an important indicator in evaluating Antero Midstream's financial leverage. Antero Midstream defines Leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt is total debt, excluding unamortized debt premiums and debt issuance costs.
The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Bank credit facility
|
|
$
|
555,700
|
|
|
389,300
|
|
5.75% senior notes due 2027
|
|
|
650,000
|
|
|
650,000
|
|
5.75% senior notes due 2028
|
|
|
650,000
|
|
|
650,000
|
|
5.375% senior notes due 2029
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
6.625% senior notes due 2032
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
Consolidated total debt
|
|
|
3,205,700
|
|
|
3,039,300
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consolidated net debt
|
|
$
|
3,205,700
|
|
|
3,039,300
|
The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
456,179
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
197,905
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
162,886
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
131,441
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
70,672
|
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
47,215
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
(113,482)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
135,460
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
341
|
|
Other operating income, net (1)
|
|
|
(464)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
1,089,302
|
|
|
(1) Other operating income, net represents accretion of asset retirement obligation and gain on asset sale.
Antero Midstream has not included a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow before and after dividends to the nearest GAAP financial measures for 2025 because it cannot do so without unreasonable effort and any attempt to do so would be inherently imprecise. Antero Midstream is able to forecast the following reconciling items between such measures and Net Income (in millions):
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
$130
|
|
$140
|
|
|
Equity based compensation expense
|
|
40
|
|
45
|
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
70
|
|
75
|
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
135
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's (NYSE: AR ) ("Antero Resources") properties.
This release includes "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Midstream expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, Antero Resources' expected production and development plan, natural gas, NGLs and oil prices, Antero Midstream's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its investments in unconsolidated affiliates, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its share repurchase and dividend program, Antero Midstream's ability to execute its business strategy, impacts of geopolitical events, including the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and world health events, information regarding long-term financial and operating outlooks for Antero Midstream and Antero Resources, information regarding Antero Resources' expected future growth and its ability to meet its drilling and development plan and the participation level of Antero Resources' drilling partner, the impact on demand for Antero Midstream's services as a result of incremental production by Antero Resources, the impact of recently enacted legislation, and expectations regarding the amount and timing of litigation awards are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incidental to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, supply chain or other disruptions, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes or changes in law, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, cybersecurity risks, the state of markets for, and availability of, verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable–Antero Resources
|
|
$
|
115,180
|
|
|
111,623
|
|
Accounts receivable–third party
|
|
|
832
|
|
|
774
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
2,080
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
118,064
|
|
|
114,477
|
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,881,621
|
|
|
3,892,547
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
603,956
|
|
|
598,340
|
|
Customer relationships
|
|
|
1,144,759
|
|
|
1,109,423
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
|
13,348
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,761,748
|
|
|
5,727,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable–Antero Resources
|
|
$
|
4,114
|
|
|
4,330
|
|
Accounts payable–third party
|
|
|
12,308
|
|
|
14,798
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
83,555
|
|
|
90,303
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
1,737
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
100,612
|
|
|
111,168
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
3,116,958
|
|
|
3,023,800
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
|
|
413,608
|
|
|
490,101
|
|
Other
|
|
|
15,399
|
|
|
14,544
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,646,577
|
|
|
3,639,613
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000 authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A non-voting perpetual preferred stock; 12 designated and 10 issued and
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 authorized; 479,422 and 479,011 issued and
|
|
|
4,794
|
|
|
4,790
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,019,830
|
|
|
1,970,769
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
90,547
|
|
|
111,830
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,115,171
|
|
|
2,087,389
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,761,748
|
|
|
5,727,002
|
|
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering and compression–Antero Resources
|
|
$
|
228,993
|
|
|
248,901
|
|
Water handling–Antero Resources
|
|
|
58,056
|
|
|
73,773
|
|
Water handling–third party
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
466
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
(17,668)
|
|
|
(17,668)
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
269,795
|
|
|
305,472
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct operating
|
|
|
56,409
|
|
|
63,114
|
|
General and administrative (including $11,599 and $11,407 of equity-based compensation
|
|
|
21,219
|
|
|
22,125
|
|
Facility idling
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
375
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
37,576
|
|
|
33,364
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
50
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
117,042
|
|
|
119,028
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
152,753
|
|
|
186,444
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(52,186)
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
27,597
|
|
|
30,016
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
(13,691)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(38,280)
|
|
|
(17,946)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
114,473
|
|
|
168,498
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(28,436)
|
|
|
(43,985)
|
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
86,037
|
|
|
124,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share–basic
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
Net income per common share–diluted
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
481,103
|
|
|
479,083
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
484,778
|
|
|
482,451
|
|
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Increase
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
or Decrease
|
|
Change
|
|
Operating Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering-low pressure (MMcf)
|
|
|
296,489
|
|
|
314,826
|
|
|
18,337
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Compression (MMcf)
|
|
|
295,400
|
|
|
313,706
|
|
|
18,306
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Gathering-high pressure (MMcf)
|
|
|
272,447
|
|
|
293,146
|
|
|
20,699
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
Fresh water delivery (MBbl)
|
|
|
7,362
|
|
|
8,941
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
Other fluid handling (MBbl)
|
|
|
5,144
|
|
|
5,330
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
Wells serviced by fresh water delivery
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(42)
|
%
|
|
Gathering-low pressure (MMcf/d)
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Compression (MMcf/d)
|
|
|
3,246
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Gathering-high pressure (MMcf/d)
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
|
3,221
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
Fresh water delivery (MBbl/d)
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
Other fluid handling (MBbl/d)
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
Average Realized Fees(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average gathering-low pressure fee ($/Mcf)
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
Average compression fee ($/Mcf)
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
Average gathering-high pressure fee ($/Mcf)
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
Average fresh water delivery fee ($/Bbl)
|
|
$
|
4.31
|
|
|
4.37
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
Joint Venture Operating Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing-Joint Venture (MMcf)
|
|
|
144,520
|
|
|
153,560
|
|
|
9,040
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Fractionation-Joint Venture (MBbl)
|
|
|
3,640
|
|
|
3,640
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
Processing-Joint Venture (MMcf/d)
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
Fractionation-Joint Venture (MBbl/d)
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
Not meaningful or applicable.
|
(1)
|
The average realized fees for the three months ended June 30, 2025 include annual CPI-based adjustments of approximately 1.6%.
|
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Results of Segment Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
Gathering and
|
|
Water
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
Handling
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue–Antero Resources
|
|
$
|
248,901
|
|
|
73,773
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
322,674
|
|
Revenue–third-party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
466
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
(9,272)
|
|
|
(8,396)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17,668)
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
239,629
|
|
|
65,843
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
305,472
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct operating
|
|
|
25,662
|
|
|
37,452
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
63,114
|
|
General and administrative (excluding equity-based
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
3,996
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
10,718
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
7,229
|
|
|
3,893
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
11,407
|
|
Facility idling
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
375
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
19,336
|
|
|
14,028
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
33,364
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
57,359
|
|
|
59,794
|
|
|
1,875
|
|
|
119,028
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
182,270
|
|
|
6,049
|
|
|
(1,875)
|
|
|
186,444
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
30,016
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
30,016
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
30,016
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
|
(17,946)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
212,286
|
|
|
6,049
|
|
|
(49,837)
|
|
|
168,498
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(43,985)
|
|
|
(43,985)
|
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
212,286
|
|
|
6,049
|
|
|
(93,822)
|
|
|
124,513
|
|
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
189,963
|
|
|
245,250
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
74,671
|
|
|
66,112
|
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
817
|
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
|
64,924
|
|
|
76,493
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
20,926
|
|
|
23,809
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
(55,127)
|
|
|
(58,036)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
68,930
|
|
|
68,730
|
|
Amortization of customer relationships
|
|
|
35,336
|
|
|
35,336
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
3,150
|
|
|
2,621
|
|
Settlement of asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
(258)
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
94
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable–Antero Resources
|
|
|
(12,641)
|
|
|
3,557
|
|
Accounts receivable–third party
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
304
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
Accounts payable–Antero Resources
|
|
|
(353)
|
|
|
166
|
|
Accounts payable–third party
|
|
|
3,387
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
989
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
17,188
|
|
|
(3,414)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
426,367
|
|
|
464,125
|
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to gathering systems, facilities and other
|
|
|
(62,330)
|
|
|
(43,094)
|
|
Additions to water handling systems
|
|
|
(16,142)
|
|
|
(24,168)
|
|
Additional investments in unconsolidated affiliate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,078)
|
|
Acquisition of gathering systems and facilities
|
|
|
(70,634)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
684
|
|
|
6
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(148,422)
|
|
|
(72,334)
|
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends to common stockholders
|
|
|
(220,736)
|
|
|
(224,134)
|
|
Dividends to preferred stockholders
|
|
|
(275)
|
|
|
(275)
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(45,340)
|
|
Issuance of Senior Notes
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redemption of Senior Notes
|
|
|
(560,862)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(7,274)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Borrowings on Credit Facility
|
|
|
1,006,400
|
|
|
567,500
|
|
Repayments on Credit Facility
|
|
|
(1,080,800)
|
|
|
(662,500)
|
|
Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity-based compensation awards
|
|
|
(14,464)
|
|
|
(27,042)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(278,011)
|
|
|
(391,791)
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
|
88,672
|
|
|
93,416
|
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,600
|
|
Increase in accrued capital expenditures and accounts payable for property and equipment
|
|
|
2,576
|
|
|
9,795
|
