Kandal M Venture Limited Announces Financial Results, Including Higher Revenues And Gross Profits, For Full Year Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
| KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|Revenue
|13,971,743
|17,186,677
|Cost of sales
|(10,604,640
|)
|(13,829,471
|)
|Gross profit
|3,367,103
|3,357,206
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(239,013
|)
|(304,406
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,646,043
|)
|(2,677,883
|)
|Income from operations
|1,482,047
|374,917
|Other income/(expenses):
|Interest expense
|(403,723
|)
|(582,013
|)
|Other income
|219,309
|436,050
|Profit before income tax
|1,297,633
|228,954
|Income tax expense
|(178,101
|)
|(19,281
|)
|Profit for the year
|1,119,532
|209,673
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that may be classified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|(313
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive income attributable to equity owners of the Company
|1,119,219
|209,673
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|0.07
|0.01
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted earnings*
|16,000,000
|16,000,000
| KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|689,517
|512,601
|Right-of-use assets
|207,724
|138,483
|Deferred tax assets
|13,629
|29,787
|Total non-current assets
|910,870
|680,871
|Current assets
|Inventories
|1,802,723
|1,646,333
|Trade and other receivables
|945,030
|1,497,817
|Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs
|230,642
|795,771
|Amounts due from related parties
|2,053,318
|1,053,708
|Loans to related parties
|4,001,174
|4,291,215
|Cash and bank balances
|235,348
|102,697
|Total current assets
|9,268,235
|9,387,541
|Total assets
|10,179,105
|10,068,412
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Share capital*
|160
|160
|Merger reserve
|13
|13
|Capital reserve
|(2,500,000
|)
|(2,500,000
|)
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|5,130
|5,130
|Retained earnings
|2,663,128
|2,872,801
|Total (deficit) equity
|168,431
|378,104
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|168,549
|87,632
|Borrowings
|4,360,385
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,528,934
|87,632
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|2,466,368
|4,424,830
|Lease liabilities
|74,715
|80,916
|Borrowings
|2,823,729
|5,088,600
|Income tax payable
|116,928
|8,330
|Total current liabilities
|5,481,740
|9,602,676
|Total liabilities
|10,010,674
|9,690,308
|Total equity and liabilities
|10,179,105
|10,068,412
| KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before income tax
|1,297,633
|228,954
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|198,360
|193,626
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|69,241
|69,241
|Interest expense
|421,713
|595,421
|Interest income from loan to related party
|(165,368
|)
|(370,705
|)
|Inventories write-down
|65,770
|8,879
|Provision for expected credit losses – other receivables
|11,532
|71,188
|Other receivables written off
|-
|35,120
|Operating cash flows before working capital changes
|1,898,881
|831,724
|Changes in working capital:
|Inventories
|1,519,269
|147,511
|Trade and other receivables
|(112,572
|)
|(659,095
|)
|Trade and other payables
|(43,699
|)
|1,958,462
|Cash generated from operations
|3,261,879
|2,278,602
|Income tax paid
|(123,111
|)
|(144,037
|)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|3,138,768
|2,134,565
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of plant and equipment
|(22,972
|)
|(16,710
|)
|Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs
|(230,642
|)
|(565,129
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(253,614
|)
|(581,839
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|(Loans to)/repayment from related parties
|(3,783,461
|)
|80,664
|(Advances to)/repayments from related parties, net
|(5,110,245
|)
|999,610
|Proceeds from/(Repayments of) borrowings, net
|6,373,131
|(2,095,514
|)
|Interest paid on borrowings
|(399,226
|)
|(578,660
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(68,989
|)
|(74,716
|)
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|(22,487
|)
|(16,761
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,011,277
|)
|(1,685,377
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(126,123
|)
|(132,651
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|361,471
|235,348
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|235,348
|102,697
