CPS Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 28,
|June 29,
|June 28,
|June 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Product sales
|$
|8,078,657
|$
|5,030,313
|$
|15,584,578
|$
|10,942,947
|Cost of product sales
|6,742,341
|5,260,305
|13,017,261
|10,266,629
|Gross profit
|1,336,316
|(229,992
|)
|2,567,317
|676,318
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|1,199,389
|1,084,995
|2,300,739
|2,250,917
|Income (loss) from operations
|136,927
|(1,314,987
|)
|266,578
|(1,574,599
|)
|Other income, net
|19,025
|90,851
|69,501
|170,021
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|155,952
|(1,224,136
|)
|336,079
|(1,404,578
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|52,119
|(269,832
|)
|136,284
|(307,120
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|103,833
|$
|(954,304
|)
|$
|199,795
|$
|(1,097,458
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities
|8,169
|8,701
|10,206
|8,701
|Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
|-
|-
|(16,237
|)
|-
|Total other comprehensive income
|8,169
|8,701
|(6,031
|)
|8,701
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|112,002
|(945,603
|)
|193,764
|(1,088,757
|)
|Net income (loss) per basic common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
|14,525,960
|14,519,215
|14,525,960
|14,519,215
|Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|14,577,433
|14,519,215
|14,560,672
|14,519,215
| CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| June 28,
2025
| December 28,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,374,037
|$
|3,280,687
|Marketable securities, at fair value
|1,044,925
|1,031,001
|Accounts receivable-trade
|5,602,703
|4,858,208
|Accounts receivable-other
|416,029
|177,068
|Inventories, net
|5,198,246
|4,331,066
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|263,636
|480,986
|Total current assets
|14,899,576
|14,159,016
|Property and equipment:
|Production equipment
|10,659,948
|10,382,379
|Furniture and office equipment
|910,310
|891,921
|Leasehold improvements
|997,830
|997,830
|Total cost
|12,568,088
|12,272,130
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(10,698,945
|)
|(10,377,756
|)
|Construction in progress
|78,834
|108,874
|Net property and equipment
|1,947,977
|2,003,248
|Intangible assets
|21,363
|-
|Right-of-use lease asset
|108,000
|186,000
|Deferred taxes, net
|2,392,854
|2,528,682
|Total Assets
|$
|19,369,770
|18,876,946
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Note payable, current portion
|-
|8,130
|Accounts payable
|3,286,223
|3,053,712
|Accrued expenses
|1,036,463
|913,279
|Deferred revenue
|30,384
|172,429
|Lease liability, current portion
|108,000
|160,000
|Total current liabilities
|4,461,070
|4,307,550
|Deferred revenue – long term
|31,277
|31,277
|Long term lease liability
|-
|26,000
|Total liabilities
|4,492,347
|4,364,827
|Commitments & Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960 shares at each June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024
|146,615
|146,615
|Additional paid-in capital
|40,751,927
|40,580,387
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|9,469
|15,500
|Accumulated deficit
|(25,690,450
|)
|(25,890,245
|)
|Less cost of 135,527 common shares repurchased at each June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024
|(340,138
|)
|(340,138
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|14,877,423
|14,512,119
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|19,369,770
|$
|18,876,946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment