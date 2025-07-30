CPS Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NORTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the“Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights



Revenue of $8.1 million, versus $5.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong demand for the Company's core product lines

Gross margin of 16.5 percent versus a gross loss in the prior-year period

Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter compared to an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period After the quarter, CPS announced its fourth new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract of the year, affirming the Company's ability to deliver next-generation solutions for the Department of Defense; the Phase I award focuses on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), a vital transport platform for the U.S. Marine Corps

“CPS returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2025 and now, in the second quarter, we have again delivered positive net income and record revenue,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO.”While the outlook remains bright, we're also very focused on bottom line results, which certainly have room for improvement. We expect revenue to remain strong in the second half of the year and, more importantly, for gross margins to expand and overall profitability to increase.”

As previously reported, the Company also secured its first order for AlMaxTM material, earlier this month. Mackey continued,“We continue to deliver innovative technologies that meet challenging market requirements, as evidenced by our growing portfolio of new offerings as well as our most recent SBIR award. Less than 18 months after acquiring the global exclusive rights to the novel, composite material we call AlMax – with performance properties better than those of aluminum – the CPS team has demonstrated effective manufacturing capabilities, engaged relevant customers in various large markets, and initiated successful commercialization. We are pleased with the ongoing expansion of our product catalog, along with underlying robust demand, and are dedicated to making our operations more efficient and productive in the quarters to come.”

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher production rates and increased shipments. Gross profit was $1.3 million, or 16.5 percent of revenue, versus a gross loss of $0.2 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 second quarter, with the year-over-year increase due to higher sales and greater production efficiencies.

Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared with an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 29, 2024.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows:“To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

