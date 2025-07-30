Jim Carlough Selected As Top Chief Sales Officer By The International Association Of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Winners to be honored at the IAOTP annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) announced today it has selected business strategist, speaker, and author Jim Carlough as the Top Chief Sales Officer for 2025 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the IAOTP is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Visit /award-gala for more information.With over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Jim has a track record of proven success in his field. Not only is he widely considered a dynamic, results-driven industry leader, Jim is also an accomplished business strategist, speaker, and author. Having successfully driven explosive growth for healthcare organizations-from start-ups to industry leaders - Jim is known as a trusted expert in building high-performing teams, accelerating operational effectiveness, and guiding organizations through transformational change.Currently, Jim is the Chief Sales Officer for mPulse, a leading Health Experience and Insights (HXI) company, that empowers healthcare organizations to drive better outcomes and business performance through personalized, connected experiences across the entire consumer health journey. Trusted by over 400 organizations, including 40 of the 50 largest health plans, mPulse delivers innovative solutions that tackle some of healthcare's biggest challenges while also creating meaningful impact.Prior to joining mPulse, Jim served in senior management roles at Access Healthcare, Cognizant, and Health Management Systems. His professional expertise is focused in the areas of leadership, professional speaking, writing, publishing, business strategy, and growth. Jim holds a B.A. in Psychology from Seton Hall University.Jim is also the author of the best-selling book,“The Six Pillars of Effective Leadership,” which offers an innovative guide to mastering leadership, focusing on essential and practical strategies for creating high-performing teams and achieving professional success.“Choosing Jim for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala,” said Stephanie Cirami, The President of the IAOTP.Throughout his illustrious career, Jim has received many awards and accolades, with global recognition for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Chief Sales Officer for 2025.Jim attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. He believes that true leadership isn't about position, it's about purpose. When not working, Jim enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders through his work, mentorship, and writing.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.