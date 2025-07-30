Aware Reports Second Quarter And Six-Month 2025 Financial Results
|AWARE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Software licenses
|$
|1,420
|$
|1,815
|$
|2,736
|$
|3,962
|Software maintenance
|2,198
|2,154
|4,349
|4,314
|Services and other
|277
|353
|416
|467
|Total revenue
|3,895
|4,322
|7,501
|8,743
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|339
|270
|579
|546
|Research and development
|1,960
|1,867
|3,881
|4,049
|Selling and marketing
|1,964
|2,091
|3,627
|3,982
|General and administrative
|1,593
|1,435
|3,226
|2,769
|Total costs and expenses
|5,856
|5,663
|11,313
|11,346
|Operating loss
|(1,961
|)
|(1,341
|)
|(3,812
|)
|(2,603
|)
|Interest income
|218
|291
|479
|571
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(1,743
|)
|(1,050
|)
|(3,333
|)
|(2,032
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|26
|39
|34
|39
|Net loss
|$
|(1,769
|)
|$
|(1,089
|)
|$
|(3,367
|)
|$
|(2,071
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|3
|(16
|)
|47
|123
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,766
|)
|$
|(1,105
|)
|$
|(3,320
|)
|$
|(1,948
|)
|Net loss per share – basic
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Net loss per share – diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares – basic
|21,347
|21,095
|21,296
|21,089
|Weighted-average shares – diluted
|21,347
|21,095
|21,296
|21,089
|AWARE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,300
|$
|12,972
|Marketable securities
|16,379
|14,842
|Accounts and unbilled receivables, net
|3,833
|4,002
|Property and equipment, net
|441
|477
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|4,890
|5,096
|Right of use assets
|3,806
|3,964
|All other assets, net
|1,448
|1,291
|Total assets
|$
|38,097
|$
|42,644
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,711
|$
|2,341
|Deferred revenue
|4,224
|5,163
|Operating lease liability
|4,112
|4,244
|Total stockholders' equity
|28,050
|30,896
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|38,097
|$
|42,644
Non-GAAP Measures
We define adjusted EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss plus depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, other (expense) income, net, and income tax provision. We discuss adjusted EBITDA in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe adjusted EBITDA is an important measure. We use adjusted EBITDA in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the adjusted EBITDA financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the adjusted EBITDA adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.
We define recurring revenue as the portion of Aware revenue that is based on a term arrangement and is likely to continue in the future, such as annual maintenance or subscription contracts. We use recurring revenue as a metric to communicate the portion of our revenue that has greater stability and predictability. We believe that recurring revenue assists in providing an enhanced understanding of effectiveness of our efforts to transition to a subscription-based business model.
Adjusted EBITDA and recurring revenue are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted EBITDA and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and (ii) our U.S. GAAP revenue, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our recurring revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|AWARE, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(1,769
|)
|$
|(1,089
|)
|$
|(3,367
|)
|$
|(2,071
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|143
|139
|287
|279
|Stock based compensation
|381
|244
|562
|407
|Interest income
|(219
|)
|(291
|)
|(479
|)
|(571
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|26
|39
|34
|39
|Adjusted EBITDA loss
|$
|(1,438
|)
|$
|(958
|)
|$
|(2,963
|)
|$
|(1,917
|)
|AWARE, INC.
|Revenue Breakout
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Recurring revenue:
|Software subscriptions
|$
|549
|$
|575
|1,080
|1,567
|Software maintenance
|2,198
|2,131
|4,350
|4,284
|Total recurring revenue
|2,747
|2,706
|5,430
|5,851
|Non-recurring revenue:
|Software licenses
|871
|1,263
|1,656
|2,425
|Services and other
|277
|353
|415
|467
|Total non-recurring revenue
|1,148
|1,616
|2,071
|2,892
|Total revenue
|$
|3,895
|$
|4,322
|$
|7,501
|$
|8,743
Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.
| Company Contact
Delaney Gembis
Aware, Inc.
781-687-0300
| Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
