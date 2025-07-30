Crypto Exchange Zoomex Featured In Cryptorank Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - According to the latest liquidity report published by CryptoRank in July, global trading platform Zoomex is gaining increasing attention to its performance in both spot and derivatives markets. Across several major crypto pairs, Zoomex has demonstrated solid metrics in order book depth, slippage control, and response time-some even reaching or approaching industry-leading standards.







The report conducts a cross-platform comparison of trading depth and execution quality for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE, evaluating Zoomex's advantages and gaps in core trading experience.

Report Highlights: Core Metrics Reflect Platform Liquidity Strength

: ±2% depth reached, ranking 3rd globally.: Reached: Zoomex led the entire industry withdepth.: Maintained mid-to-high levels.: Simulated 1 BTC buy order resulted in onlyslippage.: 112 ms for spot, 17 ms for derivatives.

Data Source: CryptoRank Liquidity Research, July 2025

Overall, Zoomex shows balanced order book depth across assets, reflecting its growing adaptability to diverse user strategies and asset allocations.

Derivatives Market Development Progressing Steadily, Liquidity Building Up

The report also points out that Zoomex's performance in the derivatives market is gradually taking shape. While there is still room to grow in BTC and ETH open interest, Zoomex has already established a solid foundation in SOL, XRP, and DOGE Futures liquidity .

Stable Growth and Long-Term Infrastructure Construction Show Platform Potential

CryptoRank believes that Zoomex has already demonstrated strong trading infrastructure capabilities that balance both depth and execution efficiency . While still in a growth stage, the platform has carved out a notable position in mainstream market liquidity performance.

As the crypto space increasingly values infrastructure reliability and execution transparency, Zoomex's user-centric strategy and robust product roadmap are expected to play a more influential role in the evolving competitive landscape.

About ZOOMEX:

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that follows the core values of "simplicity × ease of use × speed". The platform is dedicated to providing users with high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. Zoomex optimizes both its matching engine and user interaction processes, supporting millisecond-level command responses and significantly enhancing usability through a minimalist interface. With flexible identity verification mechanisms and a trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

