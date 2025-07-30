Crypto Exchange Zoomex Featured In Cryptorank Report
"Zoomex showcases its strong market presence and liquidity strength."
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The report conducts a cross-platform comparison of trading depth and execution quality for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE, evaluating Zoomex's advantages and gaps in core trading experience.
Report Highlights: Core Metrics Reflect Platform Liquidity StrengthBTC Spot Market : ±2% depth reached 62.7M USDT , ranking 3rd globally. ETH Spot Depth : Reached 29.8M USDT . SOL Market Performance : Zoomex led the entire industry with 20.5M USDT depth. XRP & DOGE : Maintained mid-to-high levels. Excellent Slippage Control : Simulated 1 BTC buy order resulted in only 0.03% slippage. Order Response Time : 112 ms for spot, 17 ms for derivatives.
Data Source: CryptoRank Liquidity Research, July 2025
Overall, Zoomex shows balanced order book depth across assets, reflecting its growing adaptability to diverse user strategies and asset allocations.
Derivatives Market Development Progressing Steadily, Liquidity Building Up
The report also points out that Zoomex's performance in the derivatives market is gradually taking shape. While there is still room to grow in BTC and ETH open interest, Zoomex has already established a solid foundation in SOL, XRP, and DOGE Futures liquidity .
Stable Growth and Long-Term Infrastructure Construction Show Platform Potential
CryptoRank believes that Zoomex has already demonstrated strong trading infrastructure capabilities that balance both depth and execution efficiency . While still in a growth stage, the platform has carved out a notable position in mainstream market liquidity performance.
As the crypto space increasingly values infrastructure reliability and execution transparency, Zoomex's user-centric strategy and robust product roadmap are expected to play a more influential role in the evolving competitive landscape.
About ZOOMEX:
Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that follows the core values of "simplicity × ease of use × speed". The platform is dedicated to providing users with high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. Zoomex optimizes both its matching engine and user interaction processes, supporting millisecond-level command responses and significantly enhancing usability through a minimalist interface. With flexible identity verification mechanisms and a trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.
