TP: Customize Hardware Store Floor Display Rack

1) the stand consists of side frames, header, shelves, wire holder and poster holders.

2) total of 3 wire mesh shelves with price tag holders hang on the side frames.

3) with slots on top of the side frame insert the PVC graphics.

4) silk-screen logo on metal header.

5) stick the graphics on 2pcs poster holders.

6) powder coated color for the display.

7) completely knock down parts for the packaging.

Installation & Features:

1. Assemble with screws;

2. One year warranty;

3. Document or video of installation instruction, or support online;

4. Ready-to-use;

5. Independent innovation and originality;

6. High degree of customization;

7. Modular design and options;

8. Heavy duty;







Company Profile

We focus on manufacture high quality display products by keep consistent quality that have a long-term business relationship fit is more important than quality.

TP Display is a company that provides a one-stop service on the production of promotion display products, customize design solutions and professional advice. Our strengths are service, efficiency, full range of products, with a focus on providing high quality display products to the world.

Since our company was founded in 2019, we have served over 200 high quality customers with products covering 20 industries, and more than 500 customized designs for our customer.

Company Advantages

1. Proven Expertise:

With 8 years of experience, TP Display has established itself as a reliable source for high-quality display products. Our seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to every project, ensuring that your displays meet the highest standards of craftsmanship. We've honed our expertise over the years, enabling us to provide tailored solutions for a wide range of industries.

2. Production Prowess:

Spanning a large factory area, our production facilities are equipped to handle mass production and logistical challenges with ease. This extensive capacity allows us to meet your demands efficiently, ensuring that your displays are manufactured and delivered in a timely manner.

3. Cutting-Edge Equipment:

At TP Display, we believe in the power of technology to enhance our manufacturing capabilities. That's why we've invested in state-of-the-art machinery that enables us to create precision-crafted displays. From full-automatic cutting machines to laser engraving equipment, our cutting-edge tools ensure that every detail of your display is executed with accuracy and finesse.

4. Diverse Product Range:

Our extensive product range covers a wide spectrum of needs, from practical supermarket shelves and gondola shelves to eye-catching light boxes and display cabinets. No matter what type of display you require, TP Display has a solution that suits your unique needs.

5. Quality Control:

Quality control is at the core of our operations. From the moment raw materials arrive at our facility to the final packaging of your displays, we implement strict quality control processes. Our meticulous attention to detail ensures that every product leaving our factory meets our rigorous standards for craftsmanship and durability.