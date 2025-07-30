Art Hide Celebrates 15 Years Of Innovative Cowhide Rug Designs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sister duo and co-founders of Art Hide, Kura Perkins (CEO) and Bree Hay-Hendry (Creative Director)"Bespoke Australian hide rug manufacturer, Art Hide, reflects on the last decade and a half of innovative rug designs, personal highlights and successful collaboration efforts that have shaped their brand and catapulted them as a leader in quality, ethical hide rug creations.

Australia - July 30, 2025 - Art Hide , a premier creator of ethically sourced cowhide rugs and luxury hide décor, celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year. Founded in 2010, this milestone commemorates Art Hide's remarkable journey from a boutique Australian design studio to an internationally recognized leader in bespoke hide furnishings with operations spanning across two continents.

Over the past decade and a half, Art Hide has revolutionized cowhide design by blending fifth-generation craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. The company's signature offerings, from statement rugs to architectural wall coverings, have adorned prestigious residences, hospitality venues, and commercial spaces worldwide.

How did our hide begin?“It's actually pretty incredible to think that we've been around for fifteen years now. We began, fairly humbly, with a trip to Argentina for me and my family, and whilst there, I stumbled across the most incredible rug, kind of a tapestry of different hide pieces, and I had it in my mind that I wanted to buy something and didn't even know something like that existed. And it really wasn't that big on the global scene at that point in time”, explains Art Hide's founder and creative director, Kura Perkins.“So I had a crazy idea that I could start a business."

Synchronizing with the celebration of this significant milestone is the release of Art Hide's latest collection in collaboration with Sasha Bikoff, one of New York's most creative interior designers. These exclusive, limited-edition hide pieces showcase the company's most groundbreaking techniques, including their proprietary laser-burning process and revolutionary stitchless Fusion method.

Since its inception, Art Hide has distinguished itself from other rug designers through several key achievements:



Development of 250+ proprietary colors, including their signature metallic finishes that transformed industry expectations

Creation of Fusion technology, allowing for seamless, stitchless joining of hide pieces

Establishment of a made-to-order model that reduces waste while enabling perfect color-matching to any Pantone shade Expansion to dual headquarters in Perth, Australia, and Los Angeles, California, serving a global clientele

Learn more about their custom rug process here .

Art Hide has become a preferred choice for other creatives like renowned architect Greg Natale, who seek distinctive, luxurious natural elements that make a dramatic statement while remaining environmentally conscious. The company's commitment to ethical sourcing ensures all hides are by-products of the meat industry, honoring their dedication to sustainability.

"Our expert artisan team has spent years pushing the boundaries of what's possible with cowhide," says Kura. "We've transformed this traditional material into contemporary, sophisticated design elements that transcend trends and become heirloom pieces."

For more information about Art Hide rugs and their fifteenth-anniversary celebrations, visit arthide .

Founded in 2010, Art Hide creates exquisite, ethically sourced cowhide rugs and décor that combine timeless elegance with contemporary design. With warehouses in Los Angeles and Perth, Australia, the company serves residential and commercial clients worldwide through their bespoke, made-to-order approach.